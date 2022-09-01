Roscommon GAA investigating alleged assault of referee at underage club match

Roscommon GAA have launched an investigation following an alleged assault of a referee at an underage match.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night. It is reported by The Roscommon Herald that the match was abandoned and that an ambulance was called to provide the referee with medical attention.

"Roscommon GAA is aware of an incident involving a referee during an underage match in Ballyforan on Wednesday evening," read a statement on Thursday morning.

"We would like to wish the referee involved in this incident a speedy recovery.

"Roscommon GAA strongly condemns any behaviour that puts any of our match officials at risk."

The news comes a week after a study revealed that almost one quarter of referees in GAA have suffered physical abuse at one point during their careers.