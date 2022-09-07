2022 All-Stars Football nominations: Kerry lead way while David Clifford and Shane Walsh in the mix for Footballer of the Year

Paudie and David Clifford celebrate Kerry's All-Ireland final victory

All-Ireland champions Kerry have been rewarded with 12 nominees for the 2022 All-Stars.

The Kingdom sealed their first Sam Maguire Cup triumph since 2014, and lead the way on the shortlist for individual awards.

Meanwhile, beaten All-Ireland finalists Galway have eight on the 45-strong list.

Ulster champions Derry are rewarded with seven nominees, while Leinster winners Dublin have six players on the selection, including Lee Gannon after an impressive breakthrough season.

In total, 11 counties are represented.

A separate side for the Tailteann Cup will also be revealed ahead of the All-Stars banquet on Friday, October 28.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Kerry's All-Ireland final win over Galway Highlights of Kerry's All-Ireland final win over Galway

David Clifford, Cillian McDaid and Shane Walsh have been nominated for the Footballer of the Year award, while Lee Gannon, Ethan Doherty and Jack Glynn are vying for the Young Footballer of the Year gong.

"I want to congratulate all of those who have been nominated for a PwC Football All-Star and commend them on their contribution to what was an excellent football championship," said GAA president Larry McCarthy.

"It was fantastic to see crowds being able to flock back to our games this year. At a time of change in our football structure and season calendar what remains constant is the ability of our players to light up the campaign and the pick of the crop are here in these nominations.

"To make this shortlist is a significant achievement and I want to acknowledge the work that has gone into it and know that being shortlisted is also a huge moment for the families and the clubs of the players involved, and especially for David, Shane and Cillian and their nomination for PwC GAA/GPA Footballer and to Lee, Ethan and Jack for the PwC GAA/GPA Young Footballer of the Year nomination."

Shane Walsh put in some stellar displays all summer

PwC All-Stars Football Nominations 2022

Goalkeepers

Ethan Rafferty (Armagh)

Shane Ryan (Kerry)

Evan Comerford (Dublin)

Defenders

Jason Foley (Kerry)

Tadhg Morley (Kerry)

Brian Ó Beaglaoich (Kerry)

Graham O'Sullivan (Kerry)

Tom O'Sullivan (Kerry)

Gavin White (Kerry)

Liam Silke (Galway)

Seán Kelly (Galway)

John Daly (Galway)

Chrissy McKaigue (Derry)

Conor McCluskey (Derry)

Brendan Rogers (Derry)

James McCarthy (Dublin)

Lee Gannon (Dublin)

Lee Keegan (Mayo)

Jarlath Óg Burns (Armagh)

Seán Powter (Cork)

Cian Sheehan (Limerick)

Midfielders

Paul Conroy (Galway)

Cillian McDaid (Galway)

Conor Glass (Derry)

Gareth McKinless (Derry)

Brian Fenton (Dublin)

Jack Barry (Kerry)

Forwards

David Clifford (Kerry)

Seán O'Shea (Kerry)

Paudie Clifford (Kerry)

Stephen O'Brien (Kerry)

Shane Walsh (Galway)

Damian Comer (Galway)

Robert Finnerty (Galway)

Rian O'Neill (Armagh)

Stefan Campbell (Armagh)

Rory Grugan (Armagh)

Ciarán Kilkenny (Dublin)

Con O'Callaghan (Dublin)

Shane McGuigan (Derry)

Ethan Doherty (Derry)

Ben McCormack (Kildare)

Eoin Cleary (Clare)

Steven Sherlock (Cork)

Jack McCarron (Monaghan)

PwC GAA/GPA Footballer of the Year nominees

David Clifford (Kerry)

Cillian McDaid (Galway)

Shane Walsh (Galway)

PwC GAA/GPA Young Footballer of the Year nominees

Lee Gannon (Dublin)

Ethan Doherty (Derry)

Jack Glynn (Galway)