Kerry captain Joe O'Connor suffers ACL injury and will likely miss 2023 intercounty season

O'Connor will likely miss the 2023 intercounty season

Kerry will be without 2022 captain Joe O'Connor as they plan for next season.

The Austin Stacks midfielder suffered an ACL injury and will be out of action for the foreseeable future.

The setback occurred during Stacks' County Championship win over neighbours Na Gaeil on Friday night, as they got their title defence bid underway.

The 23-year-old will now miss the remainder of the club season, and it is reported by The Kerryman that he will likely be out of action for the entire intercounty season in 2023.

O'Connor lifts the Sam Maguire Cup alongside Seán O'Shea following July's All-Ireland final win over Galway

O'Connor skippered the Kingdom to their first Sam Maguire Cup success in eight years, having been nominated by the Tralee club in the wake of their 2021 county title.

Having been a peripheral member of the group under Peter Keane, O'Connor took forward strides under the new management in 2022, coming off the bench in the All-Ireland series wins over Mayo, Dublin and Galway. He also featured in the Munster semi-final win over Cork.

His absence is a further blow to manager Jack O'Connor, who will also be without Jack Savage, with the forward moving to Dubai.

The Kingdom will be bidding to win back-to-back All-Ireland titles for the first time since 2007-2008.