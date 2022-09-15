Thomas Galligan: Cavan footballers could lose former All-Star midfielder to travelling

Thomas Galligan will likely not be available next season

Amid reports that Cavan star Thomas Galligan will miss the 2023 season due to travelling, manager Mickey Graham has acknowledged the possibility.

The Lacken club man starred in the Breffni County's run to the Ulster title two years ago, and was rewarded with an All-Stars award for his displays during that campaign.

There were widespread reports earlier this week that Cavan will be without the midfielder for the 2023 season.

"We said when the club season's over we'd have a chat," Graham told The Irish News.

Galligan during the 2020 All-Ireland semi-final against Dublin

"Thomas indicated last year when he was qualified as a physiotherapist he was going to do a wee bit of travelling. He hadn't a timeframe set on it, and it's the same at this moment in time - he still hasn't a timeframe set on it.

"With Covid and lockdown, lads had maybe planned to do stuff and they never got to, so they're probably just finding their feet again now.

"I'll sit down with him in due course."

After losing to Westmeath in the inaugural Tailteann Cup final, Cavan will be hoping to build on a promising 2022 in which they were promoted from Division 4 of the National League, and gave favourites Donegal a significant scare in the Ulster semi-final.

Graham, who is now the third longest-serving intercounty manager behind Colm Collins and Kieran McGeeney, was ratified for two more years at the helm earlier this week. Former Mayo selector James Burke joins his backroom team.