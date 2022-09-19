Club GAA round-up: Kilmacud Crokes edge by Cuala | Darragh Kirwan double helps Naas into Kildare SFC final

Shane Walsh of Kilmacud Crokes is tackled by Niall James of Cuala

Kilmacud Crokes survived a stern test from Cuala in Saturday's Dublin SFC quarter-final. Shane Walsh kicked 0-5 for the Stillorgan side, who lost Paul Mannion to injury, as they overcame their southside rivals, 0-14 to 1-9.

In the other quarter-finals, Ballyboden St Enda's defeated Ballinteer St John's, 3-15 to 3-10, Thomas Davis saw off Castleknock, 1-12 to 0-5, while Na Fianna overcame Whitehall Colmcille 1-12 to 1-11.

In Donegal, Naomh Conaill progressed to the last four with a 2-10 to 0-10 victory over Glenswilly.

Gaoth Dobhair edged Aodh Ruadh, 0-7 to 0-6, Kilcar were too strong for Killybegs, while reigning champions St Eunan's recorded a comprehensive 2-15 to 0-5 win over St Michael's.

In Cork, St Finbarr's and Castlehaven will face off in the last four for the third year in succession.

Castlehaven saw off Mallow, 2-14 to 0-13 in Saturday's quarter-final. Nemo Rangers and Ballincollig will contest the other semi-final, after wins over Carbery Rangers and Carbery respectively.

Two goals from county star Darragh Kirwan steered reigning champions Naas into another Kildare SFC final. as they finished strongly to trump Celbridge, 2-11 to 0-14. The 2021 Leinster finalists will meet the winner of Athy vs Clane in the decider.

Kirwan scored two late goals for the holders

In the Meath SFC quarter-finals, Na Fianna defeated Trim, Summerhill were too strong for Skryne, Wilfe Rones saw off Gaeil Colmcille, while Ratoath beat Moynalvey.

There were two draws in the Cavan SFC quarter-finals. Killgarry await the winners of Mullahoran vs Ramor United, after the teams could not be separated, 0-10 apiece.

Meanwhile, the winner of the Cavan Gaels-Gowna replay will face Crosserlough in the last four.

Baltinglass and St Patrick's will contest the Wicklow SFC final, after wins over An Tóchar and Arklow respectively.

Elsewhere, the second round of group games in the Kerry County Championship saw some notable results.

Substitute David Clifford steered East Kerry past Spa, 0-14 to 0-9, in an impressive second-half cameo which saw the All-Ireland winner kick three points.

Reigning champs Austin Stacks defeated West Kerry, 2-13 to 1-8. But there was no such joy for the other Tralee clubs, as Na Gaeil and Kerins O'Rahillys fell to Mid Kerry and Dingle respectively.

Templenoe edge Ardfert, 3-7 to 1-12, Dr Crokes defeated Shannon Rangers, 2-19 to 1-12, while there were also wins for Kenmare Shamrocks and Feale Rangers.