GAA, LGFA and Camogie Association integration: Mary McAleese to chair process

Mary McAleese meets Cork players before the 2011 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship final

Former President of Ireland, Mary McAleese, will chair a group leading the integration of the GAA, LGFA and Camogie Association.

In recent years, the three sporting bodies have made moves to come together under one roof, with all three taking votes in the past year to move further along that process.

The GAA voted in favour of the following motion last February at its Congress: "The GAA shall prioritise integration with the LGFA and Camogie Association in order to jointly ensure equal investment, recognition and opportunity for all genders to play all sports in the Gaelic Games family."

McAleese, who served as Uachtarán na hÉireann between 1997-2011, will now chair the group overseeing integration.

At present, the women's sports are under different banners to the GAA

"The Gaelic Games Associations are pleased to announce that former President of Ireland, Mary McAleese, has agreed to be independent chairperson of the integration process between the Camogie Association, the GAA, and the Ladies Gaelic Football Association," read a joint-statement from the three bodies.

"Over the course of this year, all three Gaelic Games Associations separately discussed integration towards a One Association model.

"Mark Dorman has been confirmed as Project Manager for the integration process. A timeline on discussions between Chairperson McAleese and the three Associations will be agreed in the coming weeks to advance the project."