Wexford GAA condemn alleged assault of referee as Gardai investigate incident

Gardaí are investigating alleged assaults of a referee and an umpire at a Junior A football match in Wexford on Sunday.

The match in question was between St Joseph's and Our Lady's Island.

"Wexford GAA is aware of an incident involving match officials during a junior football match today, Sunday," read a statement from the county board.

"Wexford GAA are disappointed that such an incident arose and strongly condemns any threatening or abusive behaviour towards our match officials of any kind.

"We would like to wish the officials involved in this incident a speedy recovery.

"The CCC will commence a full investigation into the incident and Wexford GAA will support An Garda Síochána in their inquires also.

"We will not be making any further comment at this time."

This comes weeks after an incident in Roscommon led to all referees in the county withdrawing their services for the following weekend.

A recent study has shown that almost one quarter of referees in Gaelic games have experienced physical abuse during their careers.

Meanwhile, Mayo GAA are awaiting a referee's report on an incident at an U17 game in the county, between Westport and Castlebar Mitchels.

"Mayo County Board are awaiting the official referees' report and will address the matter at a CCC meeting later this week," said Mayo GAA PRO John Walker.