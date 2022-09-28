Wexford GAA call for GAA Special Congress on referee abuse | Strike action avoided

Wexford GAA met with the counties' referees on Tuesday night in the wake of an alleged assault of a match official at a club game on Sunday,

Although the Model County's refs will not be following the path of their Roscommon counterparts in removing their services for a weekend, there were a number of significant actions arising from the meeting.

Firstly, the county board are calling on all clubs in the county to undergo "self-evaluation of their conduct towards match officials."

"All clubs must hold a workshop for mentors from Under 11 to Adult in their club before Wednesday, 5 October 2022 to go through a self-evaluation of their conduct towards match officials," outlined a statement.

"All clubs must report to the County Executive on Thursday, 6 October that the workshop has taken place, who was in attendance and findings arising from the workshop. Any club who does not confirm the workshop has taken place will have their fixtures postponed (at all levels) until the workshop has been held."

Meanwhile, they will be asking the GAA's Central Council to hold a Special Congress, which would consider the introduction of lifetime bans for those who engage in severe referee abuse.

Wexford GAA listed the following potential motions:

"Remove the current 96-week maximum term of suspension for verbal or physical threat to an official together with debarment and/or expulsion from the Association as penalties that may be considered.

"Commence a review and simplification of the GAA disciplinary system.

"Overhaul the "Give Respect - Get Respect" campaign to ensure a comprehensive education programme for mentors, players, parents and supporters. This programme should include a simplified version of playing rules to give a greater understanding to those who provide commentary on refereeing decisions and be included in all coach education programmes.

"Mark all pitches with a designated area that mentors must remain in during games for all competitions."