Donegal stalwart Neil McGee confirms retirement from intercounty football: 'The body doesn't have anything left to give'

McGee made his debut in the 2005 McKenna Cup

Donegal stalwart Neil McGee has called time on his intercounty football career.

The Gaoth Dobhair native, who helped his county to just their second ever All-Ireland title in 2012, made his senior debut in 2005.

Since then, he established himself as one of the toughest defenders in the game, and won three All-Star awards (2011, 2012 and 2014).

He confirmed his decision to retire in an interview with The Donegal News on Thursday.

"The body just doesn't have anything left to give," he outlined.

"I thought long and hard about last year, going back I mean. And with Declan [Bonner] staying on, I decided to give it one more shot. But with the back playing up like it did after that injury the season before, I just didn't feature like I would have wanted. So it was a much easier decision this time around.

"Whatever is left in the tank now I intend to give it all to Gaoth Dobhair. I missed so much there over the years because of what we were trying to achieve with Donegal.

McGee won five Ulster titles

"But representing my county, it's been such a massive part of my life but I can look back and say it was all worth it. I have no regrets. Yeah, there are games and big days that got away from us. And they stick in the throat. But if I could rewind the clock and do it all over again I would."

Donegal are currently one of three counties still with a managerial vacancy ahead of the 2023 season, as the wait continues for them to find Declan Bonner's successor.