Brian Mullins, Dublin and St Vincent's football legend, dies aged 68

Brian Mullins managed St Vincent's in recent years

Dublin football legend Brian Mullins has died aged 68.

An All-Ireland winner with both St Vincent's and Dublin, the towering midfielder is widely considered to be one of the capital's greatest-ever footballers.

Having helped the Dubs to four Sam Maguire Cup successes, he picked up two All Star awards during his career.

Brian Mullins scores a goal in the 1976 All-Ireland final

Mullins later managed the county in a caretaker capacity, while also taking the reins of Derry in the 1990s.

St Vincent's manager Brian Mullins shares a word with Castleknock's Ciarán Kilkenny after the teams' 2021 Dublin SFC meeting

Later, he worked as UCD director of sport, and managed the Marino club's senior footballers.

St Vincent's confirmed the news on Friday evening.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Brian Mullins.

"An absolute colossus in St Vincents. There's so much to say about the man, and we're all still processing this. We'll honour him in the coming days.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam."