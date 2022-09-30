Brian Mullins, Dublin and St Vincent's football legend, dies aged 68
"An absolute colossus." Dublin football legend Brian Mullins has died aged 68
Last Updated: 30/09/22 6:32pm
Dublin football legend Brian Mullins has died aged 68.
An All-Ireland winner with both St Vincent's and Dublin, the towering midfielder is widely considered to be one of the capital's greatest-ever footballers.
Having helped the Dubs to four Sam Maguire Cup successes, he picked up two All Star awards during his career.
Mullins later managed the county in a caretaker capacity, while also taking the reins of Derry in the 1990s.
Later, he worked as UCD director of sport, and managed the Marino club's senior footballers.
St Vincent's confirmed the news on Friday evening.
"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Brian Mullins.
"An absolute colossus in St Vincents. There's so much to say about the man, and we're all still processing this. We'll honour him in the coming days.
"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam."