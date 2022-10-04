Davy Nelson to take charge of Meath ladies footballers, succeeding Eamonn Murray as manager

Davy Nelson will be hoping to guide Meath to a third consecutive All-Ireland title

Davy Nelson is set to take charge of the Meath ladies footballers, succeeding Eamonn Murray in the role.

Murray guided the Royals' to back-to-back All-Ireland senior titles in 2021 and 2022, having steered the county to the All-Ireland intermediate crown in 2020.

He stepped down in the wake of July's final win over Kerry.

Murray enjoyed stunning success at the helm

Nelson has significant experience on the sideline, having guided his club Navan O'Mahony's to four Meath SFC titles, and also led Latton O'Rahilly's to the Monaghan Senior Football Championship in 2008.

More recently, he managed the Meath U21 and Junior men's teams.

"It's a great honour for me, my family and club Navan O'Mahonys to take on the role of manager of the double All-Ireland champions," said Nelson.

"It's an exciting time in Meath ladies football and I'm looking forward to being involved with such an impressive group. It's a daunting task too, following in the footsteps of the highly successful previous management but I gladly accept the challenge of playing my part in keeping Meath at the top table."

The Royals sealed their second All-Ireland senior crown by beating Kerry in the All-Ireland final

"We are delighted to put Davy and his management team forward for ratification at our October county board meeting," added Meath LGFA chairman Colm McManus.

"He brings an unrivalled mix of passion and conviction to the table and we thank him for his commitment to the county and look forward to providing him with the full support of the county board as we move into the 2023 season."

Nelson has been recommended by the Meath LGFA executive committee, and will be put before the county board for ratification next Monday.