GAA club round-up: Naas and Portarlington defend titles on busy weekend of county finals

Naas are Kildare champions once again

Naas completed the double in Kildare for the second year running as their footballers were too strong for Clane in Newbridge.

Although star forwards Eamonn Callaghan and Darragh Kirwan were well marshalled, Naas nonetheless had too much for their neighbours, who only managed to score one point in the first half. The 2021 Leinster finalists held off a fightback after the break, with a late Paddy McDermott goal sealing a 1-12 to 0-6 victory.

Portarlington are also through to the Leinster Championship, after emphatically overcoming O'Dempsey's to defend the Laois SFC crown. Goals from Colm Murphy and Rioghan Murphy laid the foundations for the 11-point triumph.

Colmcille are Longford champs for the first time since 2008, after a 1-7 to 0-8 win over Mullinalaghta.

The Downs overcame St Loman's in Westmeath, while St Patrick's regained the Wicklow title with a 1-10 to 1-8 win over Baltinglass.

Elsewhere in the Louth decider, Ardee St Mary's and Newtown Blues will meet again, after drawing 1-12 apiece.

The other county football final of the weekend took place in Antrim, as Cargin needed extra-time to overcome St Mary's Aghagallon, 1-18 to 3-9.

The Donegal SFC final was postponed due to the tragic events in Creeslough over the weekend.

Portarlington defended their Laois crown

Dingle are the only club side left in the Kerry County Championship. They overcame Dr Crokes in the quarter-final, and will now face East Kerry in the last four, who had too much for Kenmare Shamrocks. Divisional outfits Mid Kerry and Feale Rangers will meet in the other semi-final.

Granemore will take on Crossmaglen Rangers in the Armagh SFC final, after they bested Killeavy St Moninna and Maghery Seán MacDiarmada in the semi-finals respectively.

Glen and Slaughtneil have set up a mouth-watering Derry decider, it will be Enniskillen Gaels vs Erne Gaels in Fermanagh, Strokestown and Boyle make up a novel pairing in Roscommon, while Castletown and Shelmaliers will face off in the Wexford final.

David Clifford of East Kerry celebrates after kicking a late point against Kenmare

Five-time All-Ireland champions Corofin exited in the Galway quarter-finals, with Mountbellew-Moylough prevailing to set up a semi-final meeing with Moycullen. Annaghdown and Salthill-Knocknacarra will meet on the other side of the draw.

In Tyrone, Darragh and Ruairí Canavan scored 0-6 and 1-3 respectively to help Errigal Ciaran past Dungannon Clarkes. Dromore, Carrickmore and Clonoe O'Rahilly's also qualified for the last four.

Hurling

Na Fianna and Kilmacud Crokes came through their respective Dublin SHC semi-finals against Cuala and Ballyboden St Enda's.

The Glasnevin club led by 10 points at half-time, and without star forward Con O'Callaghan, the Dalkey outfit were unable to claw it back, with it finishing 2-18 to 0-17.

Ronan Hayes and Alex Considine were to the fore for the Stillorgan outfit on Saturday night, as they prevailed 1-21 to 0-15.

With the two clubs facing off in both the hurling and football finals in the capital, it is the first time there has been the same pairing in both codes since 1971, when St Vincent's and Craobh Chiaráin contested the two deciders.

Liam Rushe of Na Fianna in action against Colm Cronin of Cuala

It will be an all-North final in Tipperary, with Kiladangan playing Kilruane MacDonaghs. Kilruane defeated Upperchurch-Drombane, 2-17 to 1-14, while 2020 champs Kiladangan trumped Drom-Inch, 1-21 to 1-17.

Ballyhale Shamrocks remain on course for five-in-a-row in Kilkenny, beating Tullaroan 1-24 to 1-20 to set up a final meeting with James Stephens.

Éire Óg Ennis kept their double dream alive in Clare, defeating Sixmilebridge 2-23 to 2-17 to reach the hurling decider.

They will face Ballyea, who defeated Cratloe, 0-24 to 1-17.

In Limerick, South Liberties upset Patrickswell in the quarter-finals, 1-3 to 0-14. Meanwhile, Doon prevailed against Kildimo-Pallaskenry, 1-20 to 0-19.

Elsewhere, Portaferry, Toreen and Trim claimed county titles in Down, Mayo and Meath respectively.