Split season favoured by 87% of male intercounty players according to GPA survey in July

The Gaelic Players Association has revealed that 87% of male intercounty players that responded to a survey in July supported the 'split season'.

The GAA's decision at its annual Congress in February 2021 to move the conclusion of the intercounty championships to July, in order to allow more time for the club game, sparked recent criticism in some quarters.

According to the playing population, however, there has been broad support for the move.

"Initial findings suggest there is support amongst the GPA's male members for the split-season," outlined the GPA.

"In research carried out in July, 87% said they've had either a positive or very positive experience of the split season model. However, that was their verdict at a particular point in time.

"Since then, some red flags have been raised about the training load and length of the season. The GPA will carry out further consultation on these and other issues as part of our phase 2 review of the split season."

Meanwhile, there is a frustration amongst members at the pace of integration between the GAA, LGFA and Camogie Association.

All three organisations have voted in the past year to take steps towards integrating, with a recent announcement that former President of Ireland Mary McAleese will independently chair the process.

The GPA also flagged a significant rise in the numbers seeking their counselling services.

"There has been a 61% increase year-on-year in the number of inter-county players accessing the Gaelic Players Association's counselling services," they detailed.

"In the first nine months of 2021, 64 players had received support. The equivalent number for 2022 is 103."