Shane Walsh going above and beyond to bed into Kilmacud Crokes

Walsh has helped the team back to the Dublin SFC final

Much was made of Shane Walsh's high-profile transfer to Kilmacud Crokes during the summer.

Despite the outside noise, the prospect of playing alongside the man who lit up the All-Ireland final was a tantalising one for the Crokes players.

"When we first heard he was joining, I was excited," explains Shane Cunningham, a forward with the Stillorgan club.

"Naturally enough when there was talk Shane Walsh was joining Kilmacud Crokes, a big South Dublin club, there was always going to be mud thrown in that regard.

"So we jut ignored it. We know ourselves that he is just extremely motivated to play football. The first time I met him, within about 10 minutes of speaking to him, I could tell he was GAA-mad. I think his main determination is to play football at the best level he can. So we just ignored all the noise that came with us, and embraced the fact that Shane Walsh was training with us. He's a phenomenal player."

Despite only being a member of the Stillorgan club for mere months, the Tribe star is fully embedding himself in the community.

"In fairness to him, he's settled in brilliantly," outlined Cunningham.

"We're a tight group off the pitch. We socialise a lot with each other off the pitch, and he's made a massive effort in that regard.

"He's really made an effort with us, getting to know us, and around the club as well, he has volunteered his time with teams to get to know people throughout the whole club as well. He was out supporting the ladies footballers a good few nights during their championship, so he's making a massive effort to get to know everyone. I can't fault him at all."

Cunningham is enjoying playing alongside his new teammate

And it is a pleasure for Cunningham and Co to operate in the same forward line as a player of his calibre.

"He showed in the All-Ireland final and the last eight or nine years at intercounty level how talented he is," he detailed.

"It's definitely a bonus for us, inside forwards, for him kicking in ball to us. I was joking before how in one of the games, Paul Mannion was sticking balls over the bar from 60 yards, and Shane Walsh was doing it as well. So the inside forwards weren't getting too much ball inside!

"Having Shane Walsh kicking in ball to us is a bonus. He's a quality, quality player. Hopefully he can do more of it on Sunday."

Bouncing back from All-Ireland final heartache

Crokes face into Sunday's Dublin SFC final against Na Fianna, eager to regain their title.

Having gone all the way to Croke Park last season, they came up agonisingly short in the All-Ireland final, as a late Kilcoo goal tipped the scales deep in extra-time.

"The way we lost last year was heartbreaking and getting over it was tough," Cunningham admitted.

"The week after is a blur and after that you're reflecting on how you lost it and how to make things better. You've a period of time where you're resting mentally and physically then you go back at it.

Kilcoo won a nail-biting All-Ireland final last January

"I think the best medicine for us was a really tough training block in May and June where if you were feeling sorry for yourself, it was run out of you.

"You're definitely motivated to amend that. Losing the way we did, it adds an extra percentage or two to the motivation, but for me that motivation will always be there."