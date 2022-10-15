GAA Gaelic-football News

2023 Football Championship draw: Connacht big guns in same half | Tyrone paired with Monaghan

The draws for the 2023 Munster, Leinster, Connacht and Ulster Senior Football Championships have taken place. Mayo, Roscommon and Galway are all in one half of the Connacht SFC draw, while Tyrone will be up against Monaghan in Ulster

Mayo and Roscommon will face off in Connacht
The draw for the 2023 provincial championships has taken place.

Opportunity knocks for the lesser lights in Connacht, with one of Leitrim, Sligo, New York and London set to reach the Nestor Cup decider.

Kevin McStay's opening championship assignment in charge of Mayo will be against his former team Roscommon. All-Ireland finalists Galway await the winners in the semi-final.

Connacht SFC draw

Quarter-finals Roscommon vs Mayo
London vs Sligo
New York vs Leitrim
Semi-finals Galway vs Roscommon/Mayo
London/Sligo vs New York/Leitrim
McStay will face his former side
In Ulster, Tyrone and Monaghan will face off in the quarter-final. In the last four, the victor could have the chance to exact revenge on Derry for their 2022 defeat, with the Anglo-Celt Cup holders opening their defence against Fermanagh.

Donegal will take on Down, with Cavan awaiting the winner of Armagh vs Antrim in the preliminary round.

Ulster SFC draw

Preliminary round Armagh vs Antrim
Quarter-finals Fermanagh vs Derry
Tyrone vs Monaghan
Down vs Donegal
Cavan vs Armagh/Antrim
Semi-final Fermanagh/Derry vs Tyrone/Monaghan
Down/Donegal vs Cavan/Armagh/Antrim

In Leinster, Dublin and Kildare are set for a potential semi-final showdown.

The Dubs could face Wexford for the third year running in the Leinster quarter-final, with the Model County facing Laois for the right to take on the Sky Blues.

Meanwhile, Colm O'Rourke's Meath side will open against the winner of Longford-Offaly.

Leinster SFC draw

First round Longford vs Offaly
Wicklow vs Carlow
Wexford vs Laois
Quarter-finals Kildare vs Wicklow/Carlow
Dublin vs Wexford/Laois
Meath vs Longford/Offaly
Westmeath vs Louth
Semi-finals Kildare/Wicklow/Carlow vs Dublin/Wexford/Laois
Meath/Longford/Offaly vs Westmeath/Louth

In Munster, Kerry will face the winners of Tipperary vs Waterford in the last four. Meanwhile, Limerick will be up against Cork or Clare.

Munster SFC draw

Quarter-finals Tipperary vs Waterford
Cork vs Clare
Semi-finals Limerick vs Cork/Clare
Tipperary/Waterford vs Kerry

With the new format for the All-Ireland Football Championship coming into effect in 2023, the provincial championships take on more significance. Regardless of league standing, any team that reaches a provincial final will be guaranteed their spot in the Sam Maguire Cup group stages.

Kerry defeated Galway in the 2022 All-Ireland final

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

2023 All-Ireland Championship: The new format explained

The National League and provincial championships will continue under the same formats as 2022.

Following their conclusion, 16 teams will proceed to the All-Ireland Championships, with the remainder entering the Tailteann Cup.

All provincial finalists, as well as the next eight teams in terms of National League ranking progress to the All-Ireland Championship round-robin stages, with four groups of four.

The four group winners will qualify for the All-Ireland quarter-finals, with the second-placed teams drawn against third-placed teams in preliminary quarter-finals.

The Tailteann Cup will follow a similar structure, with New York entering at the preliminary quarter-final stage.

