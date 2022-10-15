2023 Football Championship draw: Connacht big guns in same half | Tyrone paired with Monaghan

Mayo and Roscommon will face off in Connacht

The draw for the 2023 provincial championships has taken place.

Opportunity knocks for the lesser lights in Connacht, with one of Leitrim, Sligo, New York and London set to reach the Nestor Cup decider.

Kevin McStay's opening championship assignment in charge of Mayo will be against his former team Roscommon. All-Ireland finalists Galway await the winners in the semi-final.

Connacht SFC draw Quarter-finals Roscommon vs Mayo London vs Sligo New York vs Leitrim Semi-finals Galway vs Roscommon/Mayo London/Sligo vs New York/Leitrim

McStay will face his former side

In Ulster, Tyrone and Monaghan will face off in the quarter-final. In the last four, the victor could have the chance to exact revenge on Derry for their 2022 defeat, with the Anglo-Celt Cup holders opening their defence against Fermanagh.

Donegal will take on Down, with Cavan awaiting the winner of Armagh vs Antrim in the preliminary round.

Ulster SFC draw Preliminary round Armagh vs Antrim Quarter-finals Fermanagh vs Derry Tyrone vs Monaghan Down vs Donegal Cavan vs Armagh/Antrim Semi-final Fermanagh/Derry vs Tyrone/Monaghan Down/Donegal vs Cavan/Armagh/Antrim

In Leinster, Dublin and Kildare are set for a potential semi-final showdown.

The Dubs could face Wexford for the third year running in the Leinster quarter-final, with the Model County facing Laois for the right to take on the Sky Blues.

Meanwhile, Colm O'Rourke's Meath side will open against the winner of Longford-Offaly.

Leinster SFC draw First round Longford vs Offaly Wicklow vs Carlow Wexford vs Laois Quarter-finals Kildare vs Wicklow/Carlow Dublin vs Wexford/Laois Meath vs Longford/Offaly Westmeath vs Louth Semi-finals Kildare/Wicklow/Carlow vs Dublin/Wexford/Laois Meath/Longford/Offaly vs Westmeath/Louth

In Munster, Kerry will face the winners of Tipperary vs Waterford in the last four. Meanwhile, Limerick will be up against Cork or Clare.

Munster SFC draw Quarter-finals Tipperary vs Waterford Cork vs Clare Semi-finals Limerick vs Cork/Clare Tipperary/Waterford vs Kerry

With the new format for the All-Ireland Football Championship coming into effect in 2023, the provincial championships take on more significance. Regardless of league standing, any team that reaches a provincial final will be guaranteed their spot in the Sam Maguire Cup group stages.

2023 All-Ireland Championship: The new format explained

The National League and provincial championships will continue under the same formats as 2022.

Following their conclusion, 16 teams will proceed to the All-Ireland Championships, with the remainder entering the Tailteann Cup.

All provincial finalists, as well as the next eight teams in terms of National League ranking progress to the All-Ireland Championship round-robin stages, with four groups of four.

The four group winners will qualify for the All-Ireland quarter-finals, with the second-placed teams drawn against third-placed teams in preliminary quarter-finals.

The Tailteann Cup will follow a similar structure, with New York entering at the preliminary quarter-final stage.