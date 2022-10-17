GAA club football round-up: Shane Walsh leads Kilmacud Crokes to victory | Paul Murphy kicks East Kerry into final

Shane Walsh celebrates at full-time in the Dublin SFC final

Galway star Shane Walsh kicked four points from play as Kilmacud Crokes retained the Dublin SFC title by the narrowest of margins against Na Fianna.

Despite being briefly withdrawn due to a blood injury, Walsh returned to the field to help the Stillorgan side turn a 0-7 to 0-9 deficit into a 0-11 to 0-10 triumph.

The reigning Leinster champions will face Naas in the provincial quarter-final, in a repeat of last year's decider.

Injured Kilmacud Crokes' player Paul Mannion with Walsh a full-time

All-Ireland champions Kilcoo had to dig deep once more in Down, retaining their title with a 1-13 to 0-15 victory over Warrenpoint after extra-time. Ryan Johnston scored 1-1, with the goal coming with the help of a pass from recently-appointed Mourne manager Conor Laverty.

Naomh Conaill prevailed in the delayed Donegal SFC final, after a narrow 1-9 to 205 win over St Eunan's.

David Brady managed Ratoath to Meath SFC glory, with a 0-12 to 0-11 win over Summerhill.

Ballybay Pearses bridged a 10-year gap for a Monaghan SFC crown, defeating Scotstown to end their three-in-a-row bid.

Clonmel Commercials had too much for Upperchurch-Drombane in the Tipperary decider. Clonmel burst into a 1-8 to 0-0 lead, and eased home, 1-10 to 1-2.

Gowna overcame the disappointment of last year's final defeat to claim their first Cavan crown in 20 years. They defeated Killygarry, 2-13 to 1-9.

Fulham Irish and St Kiernan's couldn't be separated in London, and there will be a replay after a 0-9 to 1-6 draw.

St Mary's Kiltoghert (Leitrim), Tourlestrane (Sligo), St Mary's Ardee (Louth) and Castletown (Wexford) also claimed county titles on Sunday.

Drew Wylie, Paul Finlay and Shane McGuinness of Ballybay celebrate

In the Kingdom, Paul Murphy sent over a stunning long-range winner in injury-time to help East Kerry past Dingle, 1-9 to 1-8.

They will face a decider against Mid Kerry, who delivered a comprehensive win over Feale Rangers.

There was late drama in Mayo as a last-gasp Westport goal saw them beat Castlebar Mitchels, 1-11 to 1-10. They will face a final against Ballina Stephenites, who edged Ballintubber, 3-10 to 1-13.

Errigal Ciaran will face Carrickmore in the Tyrone decider, after wins over Clonoe O'Rahilly's and Dromore respectively.

In the Clare semi-finals, Ennistymon needed penalties to see off Kilmurry-Ibrickane, while Éire Óg Ennis kept their double dream alive with a 1-11 to 0-3 win over Corofin.