Tailteann Cup Team of the Year 2022: Westmeath lead the way after claiming inaugural title

Westmeath captain Kevin Maguire lifts the Tailteann Cup in July

Champions Westmeath lead the way in the inaugural Tailteann Cup team of the year.

2022 saw the second-tier championship held for the first time, with it widely deemed a resounding success.

The Lake County claimed the title, defeating Cavan in the final in what proved to be Jack Cooney's last game in charge.

The Leinster side have six players included on the All-Star team: Jack Smith, Kevin Maguire, Ronan Wallace, Sam McCartan, Ronan O'Toole and John Heslin.

John Heslin led the line for Westmeath

Jason McLoughlin, Killian Clarke, Gearóid McKiernan and Gerard Smith are honoured from the Breffni County.

Beaten semi-finalists Sligo and Offaly have three (Aidan Devaney, Evan Lyons and Seán Carrabine) and one (Anton Sullivan) respectively.

Leitrim's Keith Beirne makes up the selection.

Tailteann Cup Team of the Year 2022

1. Aidan Devaney (Sligo)

2. Jack Smith (Westmeath)

3. Kevin Maguire (Westmeath)

4. Evan Lyons (Sligo)

5. Jason McLoughlin (Cavan)

6. Ronan Wallace (Westmeath)

7. Killian Clarke (Cavan)

8. Sam McCartan (Westmeath)

9. Seán Carrabine (Sligo)

10. Gearóid McKiernan (Cavan)

11. Ronan O'Toole (Westmeath)

12. Anton Sullivan (Offaly)

13. Gerard Smith (Cavan)

14. John Heslin (Westmeath)

15. Keith Beirne (Leitrim)