Cork announce former Sligo and Galway manager Kevin Walsh as senior football coach

Kevin Walsh guided Galway to two Connacht titles

Former Galway and Sligo manager Kevin Walsh is set to work with the Cork senior footballers in 2023.

Having led the Tribesmen to the 2018 All-Ireland semi-final, his tenure with the westerners ended the following year and he has since been out of the intercounty game.

But he will now link up with John Cleary's backroom team, as the Rebels look ahead to their Division 2 campaign in the National League.

It is Cleary's first full year at the helm, having taken over from Keith Ricken on an interim basis in April.

"Former Galway and Sligo manager Kevin Walsh has been confirmed as the new Cork football coach," read a statement.

"The two-time Connacht SFC winning manager was ratified as the new coach in John Cleary's backroom team at the Cork county board meeting on Tuesday night.

"The two-time All-Ireland winning Galway midfielder arrives into the Cork set-up with a decade of intercounty managerial experience split evenly between his five years with Sligo (2008-13) and his five years with his native county (2015-19)."

The Lee-siders will look to build on their 2022 championship campaign, which featured losses to Kerry and Dublin, either side of a qualifier victories over Louth and Limerick.

The Rebels were defeated at the All-Ireland quarter-final stage

Meanwhile, Cork's former All-Ireland winning hurling captain and 2004 Hurler of the Year, Seán Óg Ó hAilpín will link up with the county's minor hurlers, working under manager Kieran Murphy.