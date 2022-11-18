Jason Sherlock joins Westmeath senior football backroom team

Sherlock is linking up with Westmeath

Dessie Dolan has added Jason Sherock to the Westmeath senior football backroom team ahead of 2023.

The former Dublin selector joins up with the Lake County as a 'performance coach'.

Sherlock had been linked with the Monaghan manager role in recent months, but reportedly pulled out of the running.

Westmeath, who are guaranteed their place in the 2023 All-Ireland Championship, will be looking to build on their Tailteann Cup success earlier this year.

Dolan succeeds Jack Cooney as manager, as they prepare for their Division 3 campaign in the National League.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Meanwhile, Louth GAA have announced that Mickey Harte will be continuing as manager of the Wee County. This came after reports emerged that he would be taking over Derry club side Slaughtneil.

The three-time All-Ireland winning boss is preparing for his third season with the Leinster side.

Harte will continue with Louth

"In response to reports today in some media outlets, Louth GAA would like to confirm Mickey Harte's commitment to Louth GAA and affirm his and Gavin Devlin's future involvement with Louth," read a statement.

"We look forward to a promising 2023 in Division 2 of the NFL and our Leinster campaign under Mickey's guidance."