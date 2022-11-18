Tyrone's Conor McKenna signs with AFL side Brisbane Lions as return to Australia confirmed

Tyrone will have to plan without McKenna

Conor McKenna's return to Australian Rules has been confirmed with the news that he has signed with the Brisbane Lions.

The English man returned to Ireland in 2020, lining out for the Red Hands for three seasons. During that time, he helped the county to just their fourth-ever All-Ireland title in 2021.

However, it emerged in recent months that he would be going back to the oval ball, having previously played for the Essendon Bombers between 2015 and 2020.

The Lions announced the news on Friday.

"We see Conor being a player who further improves our list, particularly as he adds both run and speed," said Danny Daly, the club's general manager.

"He showed in his time at Essendon that one of his strengths is that he can play at both ends of the ground, and he can also win plenty of the ball.

"We look forward to Conor putting in a solid pre-season and helping us go that next step in 2023."

McKenna celebrates after the 2021 All-Ireland final victory against Mayo

"I am delighted to be joining the Lions at such an exciting time for the club, both on-field and off-field, including the great new facilities at Springfield," McKenna said.

"I wanted to come back to a club that was playing deep into finals pushing for a premiership and Brisbane have been doing that for the last number of years.

"The club has been great for both myself and my partner Amy in making us feel comfortable and putting foundations in place to make sure the move out goes as smoothly as possible.

"I am really looking forward to getting back out and into the swing of things."