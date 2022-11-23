Mayo's Lee Keegan plays down reports of retirement from intercounty football

Lee Keegan has not retired from intercounty action

Lee Keegan has indicated he is yet to decide on his future in intercounty football.

Reports emerged in recent days that the 2016 Footballer of the Year had walked away from Kevin McStay's panel.

However, he has cleared the air, indicating he is yet to make up his mind.

Having captured the Mayo SFC title with Westport, his season ended with the Connacht Club Championship defeat to Moycullen two weeks ago. He made it clear he will take time before any decision is made.

Keegan and his Westport team-mates celebrate the county final win

"It's been a long, long season," he told The Inside Line podcast.

"It felt probably longer this year more than most because we had a break form the Kerry game (All-Ireland quarter-final) to the club and then we went through the club campaign then and we only finished up last week.

"So I'll take a bit of time and digest what's gone on this year, review how I am and how things are going in life, what are priorities, what's not a priority, and then make a decision with Kevin in probably the next couple of weeks, how I'm feeling.

Kevin McStay has succeeded James Horan

"Do I feel up to another year or am I ready for another year? Do I have everything in place that I can give everything for another year with Mayo? So there's a lot of big questions, I'll ask Kevin and discuss it and see where that is."