David Clifford nominated as Kerry senior football captain for 2023
East Kerry have nominated David Clifford to captain the Kingdom's senior football team in 2023. The Fossa forward will lead Jack O'Connor's side next season, taking over from Joe O'Connor.
Last Updated: 23/11/22 10:35am
After East Kerry were crowned champions of the Kingdom's county championship, they had the right to put forward a name to lead Jack O'Connor's side next season.
It has been confirmed that they have chosen the reigning Footballer of the Year for the honour.
Clifford will captain the county for the first time, taking over from Austin Stacks' Joe O'Connor.
It caps what has been a remarkable 2022 to date for the forward.
Along with the personal accolades he won at the All Stars last month, Clifford also won McGrath Cup, National League, Munster Championship and All-Ireland Championship titles with Kerry, the Kerry County Championship with East Kerry, and the Kerry Junior Premier Championship with Fossa.
He will look to add a Munster Junior Championship with Fossa to that haul in the coming weeks.