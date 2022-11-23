David Clifford nominated as Kerry senior football captain for 2023

David Clifford celebrates after helping his county to end an eight-year wait for an All-Ireland triumph in July

David Clifford has been nominated as captain of the Kerry senior footballers for 2023.

After East Kerry were crowned champions of the Kingdom's county championship, they had the right to put forward a name to lead Jack O'Connor's side next season.

It has been confirmed that they have chosen the reigning Footballer of the Year for the honour.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Clifford will captain the county for the first time, taking over from Austin Stacks' Joe O'Connor.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Clifford led the Kingdom to the All-Ireland with a stunning personal display in the final against Galway Clifford led the Kingdom to the All-Ireland with a stunning personal display in the final against Galway

It caps what has been a remarkable 2022 to date for the forward.

Along with the personal accolades he won at the All Stars last month, Clifford also won McGrath Cup, National League, Munster Championship and All-Ireland Championship titles with Kerry, the Kerry County Championship with East Kerry, and the Kerry Junior Premier Championship with Fossa.

He will look to add a Munster Junior Championship with Fossa to that haul in the coming weeks.