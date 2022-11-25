Mayo's Oisin Mullin moving to Australian Rules side Geelong Cats

Mullin has been on of the top defenders in Gaelic football since his breakthrough season in 2020

It has been confirmed that Mayo footballer Oisín Mullin is moving to AFL side Geelong Cats.

It had been mooted 12 months ago that the two-time Young Footballer of the Year was switching to Australian Rules, but he eventually remained in Ireland.

However, it has now been confirmed that he is switching codes, in what comes as a significant setback to new manager Kevin McStay.

"Oisín Mullin has accepted a position to play with the Geelong Cats. We at Mayo GAA want to wish Oisín the best in his new endeavour and thank you for all the memories," read a statement from the county.

Geelong also announced the Kilmaine man's signature.

"Geelong has confirmed today Irish player Oisín Mullin will join the club as a category B rookie, moving to Australia to join his team-mates for pre-season," they said.

"Mullin, who played this Gaelic Athletic Association season with Mayo, signed with the Cats at the end of 2021, however decided to remain home in Ireland for this season.

"The club, through head of list management Andrew Mackie and recruiting manager Stephen Wells, remained in contact with Mullin through the year and followed his progress during the Gaelic season.

"At 22, Mullin is one of the premier defenders in Gaelic football and will be the Cats' second player to join from Mayo with AFLW player Rachel Kearns also from the club."

He will join fellow Irish stars Zach Tuohy and Mark O'Connor at the club.