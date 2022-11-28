Club GAA round-up: Provincial football finals set, Kilmacud Crokes and Ballyhale Shamrocks march on

Tommy Walsh of Kerins O'Rahilly's celebrates after scoring a goal

After another busy weekend, the club GAA season is reaching its business end.

The four provincial football finals are now set, while in hurling, seven teams remain in the race for the Tommy Moore Cup.

Kerry representatives Kerins O'Rahlly's made it through to the Munster decider, with a narrow 1-9 to 1-8 win over Eire Og Ennis of Clare.

Meanwhile, Clonmel Commercials were stunned by Newcastle West of Limerick, with the Treaty club prevailing 1-16 to 1-11 after extra-time.

In Ulster, Glen and Kilcoo will contest the showpiece, in a repeat of their 2021 semi-final.

The Derry champions overcame Cargin 1-10 to 0-8, while the reigning All-Ireland winners were too strong for Enniskillen Gaels, winning 3-14 to 1-9.

Provincial football finals Ulster Kilcoo vs Glen Munster Kerins O'Rahilly's vs Newcastle West Leinster The Downs vs Kilmacud Crokes Connacht Tourlestrane vs Moycullen

Glen have set up a mouth-watering Ulster final showdown with Kilcoo

In the Leinster Hurling Championship semi-finals, Ballyhale Shamrocks saw off a brave Naas effort, eventually running out 3-22 to 1-16 winners. Nonetheless, last year's All-Ireland intermediate champions had led by six during the first half, and emerge from the encounter with credit.

Naas asked questions of Ballyhale, but the Kilkenny champions eventually came good

Kilmacud Crokes are through to their first provincial hurling final, after dispatching of St Mullin's, 1-24 to 1-12. It presents a headache for dual star Brian Sheehy, who is now double-booked for next Sunday, with the Leinster hurling and football finals both taking place at Croke Park that afternoon.

Elsewhere, St Thomas' secured their fifth Galway SHC crown in succession, defeating Loughrea 1-15 to 0-17 in a replay. They await Slaughtneil or Dunloy in the All-Ireland semi-final.

In ladies football, Kilkerrin-Clonberne and Donaghmoyne will contest the All-Ireland senior final.