All-Ireland finals pushed back one week as GAA Master Fixtures Plan for 2023 announced

The 2023 GAA season has taken shape

The GAA has released its Master Fixtures Plan for 2023.

The All-Ireland finals have been moved one week later than in 2022, with the hurling and football deciders set for July 23 and 30 respectively.

This comes following a slight tweak of the split season, as the intercounty calendar now runs until the end of July.

The All-Ireland football final was held on July 24 this year

The announcement also included the entire programme of matches for the National Leagues.

The Allianz Football League gets under way with a busy Saturday schedule of action on January 28, with Mayo vs Galway in Castlebar the standout tie.

Dublin will open their Division 2 campaign at home to Kildare in Croke Park that evening, while reigning champions Kerry starting away to Donegal the following afternoon.

The hurling action begins on February 4-5, with Cork vs Limerick and Waterford vs Dublin the pick of the bunch.

Waterford are defending champions

The Leagues will climax on April 1-2, with the finals in both codes being held on the same weekend.

The Ulster and Connacht Football Championships start the following week, with Mayo hosting Roscommon on the Sunday.

The Leinster Hurling Championship gets the Liam MacCarthy Cup under way on April 22, with Galway playing Wexford.

The full Master Fixtures Plan can be viewed here.