Club GAA round-up: Glen dethrone Kilcoo, Kerins O'Rahillys and Fossa win Munster titles
A round-up of the weekend's club GAA action as Glen and Kerins O'Rahillys prevail in the Ulster and Munster senior finals respectively, while David Clifford's Fossa team march on; Kilkerrin-Clonberne seal the All-Ireland ladies football title
Last Updated: 12/12/22 11:47am
Glen and Kerins O'Rahillys claimed maiden provincial crowns over the weekend to progress to the All-Ireland semi-finals.
Glen knocked out reigning All-Ireland champs Kilcoo in the Ulster decider, with a late Alex Doherty goal helping them to a 1-12 to 1-6 triumph.
The Derry club are through to face Moycullen in the last four.
Meanwhile, Kerins O'Rahillys edged Limerick side Newcastle West in the Munster showpiece. The Tralee club sealed their first ever provincial title in Mallow, with a 2-6 to 1-8 win.
Kilmacud Crokes await the Kerry club in the last four. The semi-finals will take place on January 7-8.
In the Munster Junior Championship, the Clifford brothers led Fossa to a dominant win over Kilmurry of Cork. Footballer of the Year David scored 0-10, while his older brother Paudie contributed 1-4 in the 1-17 to 1-6 win.
In the All-Ireland ladies football final, Kilkerrin-Clonberne retained their crown with a 0-13 to 0-7 victory over Donaghmoyne at Croke Park.
Sarsfields of Galway and Loughgiel Shamrocks of Antrim will contest the All-Ireland Camogie final, after semi-finals wins over St Vincent's and Drom and Inch respectively.