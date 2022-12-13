Ross Munnelly: Longest-serving active intercounty player announces Laois retirement

Munnelly soldiered with Laois for two decades

The country's longest-serving intercounty player has announced his retirement.

Ross Munnelly of Laois, who made his championship debut with the O'Moore County in 2003, has called time on his career after 20 seasons.

The Arles Kilcruise helped Laois to the Leinster title under Mick O'Dwyer in his maiden season, and was a key member of the panel since then. His final match came in the Tailteann Cup defeat to Westmeath earlier this year.

Munnelly scores a goal in the 2003 Leinster final

Munnelly released a statement on Twitter, accompanied with the caption: 'Life begins at 40'.

"I wrote this note with a smile, as the time feels right to conclude my intercounty playing days," he wrote.

"Thank you Micko for giving me the chance to achieve my dream of playing for Laois in 2003. It has been both a privilege and an honour.

"My family have been my most loyal supporters and greatest inspiration. I will be forever gratful to my club Arles Kilcruise and all the amazing people I shared the last 20 seasons with. An amazing experience with learnings and friendships that will last forever.

"Happy Christmas and thank you."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Munnelly became the longest-serving active intercounty player following the departure of Stephen Cluxton from the Dublin panel two years ago, a title now inherited by Offaly's Niall McNamee, should the Rhode man return for 2023.