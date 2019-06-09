Cork manager John Meyler focused on 'critical' Clare game

1:13 John Meyler was satisfied with the victory over Waterford John Meyler was satisfied with the victory over Waterford

Cork hurling boss John Meyler was content with the Rebels' win over Waterford, but acknowledged there is still work to do.

Meyler watched his side secure an ultimately comfortable 13-point win over Waterford on Saturday evening.

"I'm satisfied," he told Sky Sports after the game. "We had three weeks off. On the basis of that, it was a good performance.

"The work-rate was good. At times we were a small bit sloppy, losing ball. But I was pleased by the overall performance. A few substitutions made a huge change to the match. Tim O'Mahony and Shane Kingston came on, but we've another tough, difficult match to come."

The impact of the bench would perhaps have been the most pleasing aspect for Meyler, as his substitutes chipped in with six points in the second half.

Following the victory, Cork's fate is in their own hands, and a victory next weekend over Clare will ensure safe passage through to the All-Ireland series, and could even seal a Munster final berth as they hunt a third provincial title in succession.

"We go to Ennis now on Sunday, and we need another win to make sure we stay in the top three in Munster," added Meyler.

"It's a quick turnover. You've got to perform again and be consistent with that performance. We matched that performance against Limerick three weeks ago, and we have got to go again. Going to Ennis is going to be extremely difficult, extremely hard. It's a critical game for us."

