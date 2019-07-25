Diarmuid O'Keeffe: Wexford's All-Ireland semi-final may never come around again

Wexford won their first Leinster title since 2004 last month

Having persevered through thick and thin with Wexford, Diarmuid O'Keeffe knows the size of the opportunity they have on Sunday afternoon.

The Model County will take to Croke Park for their first All-Ireland semi-final since 2007. The Yellowbellies, who resided in hurling's doldrums for much of the decade, finally made a breakthrough with their Leinster title triumph.

Having been on the end of some significant beatings in recent years, they are eager to make hay while the sun shines.

"I'd say the players are very much kind of in tune with 'an All-Ireland semi-final might never come around for us again'," O'Keeffe said.

"So let's make hay now. Let's deal with what's in front of us, do everything we can... going into the semi-final."

The Wexford support is hopeful that the time is now to end their drought, and bring Liam MacCarthy back to the south east for the first time in 23 years.

"[In] 1996, I was only a chap. I remember very little of it. It's new territory to us, this year," O'Keeffe added.

"The last couple of years, it was quarter-finals and we found it difficult to get over that quarter-final hump.

"Regardless of what happens, you don't win them easy. You have serious teams left in the competition, Kilkenny, Limerick, Tipperary. Serious teams. If you're going to win it, you've to win it the hard way. Simple as."

The 27-year-old was named PwC Player of the Month for June

However, many pondered if this talented crop would ever make the leap, having suffered heavy defeats in recent years.

After picking up three provincial titles at U21 level between 2013 and 2015, there was an expectation that this would bear fruit at senior level. But after 24 and 13-point defeats to Kilkenny and Dublin in 2015 and 2016 respectively at the senior grade, they never seemed further away.

"I remember at the time our coach Gerry Fitzpatrick said, 'This will come right'," O'Keeffe recalled.

"And he was saying to us as individuals, 'You've just got to make sure that you're on the horse when it does come right. Keep putting your shoulder to the wheel and be there when it does come right and it's Wexford's time. You've just got to make sure you're there.'

"While some of those defeats were very disappointing and demoralising in some ways, you wouldn't play unless you believed there was something there and that you felt you were in a position where you could win."

O'Keeffe is relishing the prospect of an All-Ireland semi-final, having been involved in some of Wexford's darker days this decade

The St Anne's star has been a member of the senior squad since 2012, and knows the importance of picking yourself up from such demoralising defeats.

"You have to enjoy and love what you're doing," he continued. "You just don't know when success is going to come your way or there's no plan for that. You just have to trust in the fact that it will come right and the good days will come back."

Much of Wexford's renaissance has been attributed to the arrival of manager Davy Fitzgerald, and O'Keeffe opined that the Clare man's influence has been a major factor.

"Liam [Dunne] and the people he had around him brought Wexford hurling back immensely from where it was. He put structures in place that were really, really good and was there for five years," O'Keeffe said.

"Davy just took that on to a new level and was a fresh voice. Lads responded to that. He had the CV with a proven record of winning stuff. Lads were really interested in getting involved in that.

Davy Fitzgerald has given Wexford hurling a shot in the arm

"I think intensity levels are something that stand-out [of Fitzgerald's approach]. While you might be doing something and the intensity of it is through the roof, you take your break and reflect on it and say, 'Right, what could we do better?'

"The other thing I always say about Davy is he's an excellent communicator and knows exactly what he wants on the field and off the field. He has a great way of painting a picture of what he wants for players and simplifies, he keeps it simple for guys. Lads were more than keen to get involved in that, he has that proven track record and when he speaks, everyone listens."

O'Keeffe has been through more than his fair share of bad days in the Wexford jersey. He'll be hoping that Sunday will provide a memorable triumph.

Sky Sports' live GAA coverage continues next weekend, with the All-Ireland Hurling Championship semi-finals down for decision.

You can also stay up to date with all the action by following us @SkySportsGAA and get all the latest news, previews and interviews at www.skysports.com/gaa.