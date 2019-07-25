Limerick vs Kilkenny: Five matches that shaped a rivalry

Colin Fennelly in action against Richie McCarthy during the 2014 All-Ireland semi-final

Ahead of Saturday's All-Ireland semi-final, we look back at five clashes between Limerick and Kilkenny that shaped the rivalry in recent times.

Kilkenny 2-19 Limerick 1-15 (2007 All-Ireland final)

In truth, it was a far more comprehensive victory than the seven-point margin suggested.

Limerick came through the All-Ireland series under the radar to stun a fancied Waterford side in the semi-final, but were no match for Kilkenny in the decider.

The Cats scooped their second of what would prove to be four consecutive All-Ireland titles in succession with ease. The match was virtually over as a contest after ten minutes, as goals from Eddie Brennan and Henry Shefflin gave the Cats a 2-3 to 0-0 lead.

Perhaps the occasion got to Limerick, as they were no match for the class of their opponents. A strong finish featuring a goal from Ollie Moran did put gloss on the scoreline, but the underdogs could have no complaints as Kilkenny ensured that the Liam MacCarthy Cup would winter on the Nore-side once again.

The Shannon-siders could not keep up

Kilkenny 2-13 Limerick 0-17 (2014 All-Ireland semi-final)

It was one that got away from a Limerick perspective, and 70 minutes which underlined what has made Brian Cody's teams so great down through the years.

Having fallen at the semi-final stage in 2013, Donal O'Grady's side felt they were better placed with the added experience to progress to the sport's biggest day.

The game was played in torrential rain, and it was far from a classic. The Cats showed their ability to win an arm-wrestle, triumphing by two points despite scoring just 1-4 in the second half.

Goals either side of the break from Richie Hogan and Richie Power downed the Treaty, and an admirable display in defeat was scant consolation for Limerick as they headed back down the M7 with their tails between their legs.

The weather played a major part in the game

Kilkenny 0-20 Limerick 0-17 (2017 All-Ireland qualifier)

After a Leinster semi-final defeat to Wexford, the men in black and amber were on the ropes. However, the question remained whether John Kiely's young side could muster the strength to deliver a knockout blow.

In hindsight, it was a match that came too soon for Limerick. Hitting 13 wides, they lacked the conviction to put the Cats to the sword, as Kilkenny marched on in the qualifiers.

Upon reflection, perhaps it was the making of this Treaty side, as they learned a valuable lesson to appreciate the importance of not being over-awed by their opposition.

Kilkenny would subsequently lose to Waterford a week later.

The Munster county left Nowlan Park with regret

Limerick 0-17 Kilkenny 0-11 (2017 U21 All-Ireland final)

Haunted by the county's failings in Nowlan Park earlier that summer, Limerick came to Thurles on a mission to set the record straight.

Current senior stars Sean Finn, Kyle Hayes, Tom Morrissey, Cian Lynch, Aaron Gillane and Peter Casey were among those who played their part in Semple Stadium, as they secured the county's second All-Ireland title at the grade in three years.

It was a triumph that copper-fastened Limerick's status as the coming force of hurling.

The victory provided belief that Limerick were capable of bridging the gap, and their lack of fear against any opposition in the interim has been integral part of the current senior side's success.

Limerick's young crop showed they are capable of winning top honours

Limerick 0-27 Kilkenny 1-22 (2018 All-Ireland quarter-final)

In many ways, it was the day this Limerick team came of age. John Kiely's charges were clearly a coming force, but they found themselves looking for a first championship win over the Cats in 45 years.

Kilkenny had a curse over the Treaty in recent years, and when the Cats came roaring back late on with a goal from Richie Hogan, it looked like it would the be same old story for Limerick.

Having dominated battles all over the field but spurned numerous goal chances, the Munster side found themselves on the back foot as the clock ticked into injury-time.

However, this Treaty side had garnered an added steel since their qualifier defeat 12 months previous. Tom Morrissey popped up with a late point to swing the momentum, and set Limerick on their path to a historic All-Ireland title.

Limerick exorcised their demons of the previous year

