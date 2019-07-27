Kilkenny 2-24 Limerick 0-18: Cats through to minor final

The Cats will face the winner of Wexford vs Galway in the final

Kilkenny are through to the All-Ireland minor final, after a 2-24 to 0-18 win over Limerick at Croke Park.

While the Treaty entered as favourites after winning the Munster Championship earlier in the summer, the Cats pounced to spring a shock.

Perhaps buoyed by a trip to Croker already this season, the Kilkenny youngsters started the brighter. Within 30 seconds of throw-in, they found the net, with Jack Doyle taking a hand-pass and firing past Jack Franklin in the Treaty goal.

However, the Munster champions battled back, driven by the obvious class of centre-forward Cathal O'Neill, who had notched up 0-7 by the break. The Crecora Manister club man was a handful for the Noresiders' defence throughout, with Cats manager Richie Mulrooney constantly changing men to mark the rampant forward.

However, Kilkenny had sharp-shooters who could rattle off points themselves. Timmy Clifford in particular was lively, with Biilly Drennan also impressing.

At half-time, Doyle's goal was what separated the sides with Kilkenny leading 1-12 to 0-13.

Cathal O'Neill was the standout performer for the Treaty

As the crowd filtered into Croke Park, the Cats grew more and more into the game. With Liam Moore and Peter McDonald adding scores, they looked to put the game behind the Munster champions.

In the 42nd minute, the knockout blow came. Billy Drennan stole around the defence and buried a low shot into the net.

From there, it was a mere procession at the Cats won at a canter, and give the supporters clad in black and amber a real lift ahead of the senior game.

Referee: Liam Gordon (Galway)

Scorers for Kilkenny: Billy Drennan 1-8 (0-5 frees), Timmy Clifford 0-6, Liam Moore 0-4, Jack Doyle 1-0, Ian Byrne 0-2, Peter McDonald 0-2, James Aylward 0-1, Aidan Tallis 0-1 (0-1 free).

Scorers for Limerick: Cathal O'Neill 0-9 (0-6 frees), Aidan O'Connor 0-4, Patrick Kirby 0-2 (0-1 side-line), Jimmy Quilty 0-1, Ethan Hurley 0-1, Eddie Stokes 0-1.

Kilkenny

1. Aidan Tallis

2. Billy Reid

3. William Halpin

4. Tristan Roche

5. Peter McDonald

6. Pádraic Moylan

7. Zach Bay Hammond

8. Liam Moore

9. James Aylward

10. Pierce Blanchfield

11. Colman O'Sullivan

12. Jack Doyle

13. Billy Drennan

14. Timmy Clifford

15. Ian Byrne

Subs:

Denis Walsh for Pierce Blanchfield (56th minute)

Andy Hickey for Colman O'Sullivan (59th minute)

Senán Doyle for Ian Byrne (61st minute)

Limerick

1. Jack Franklin

2. Ronan Lyons

3. Michael Cremin

4. Fergal O'Connor

5. Jimmy Quilty

6. Ethan Hurley

7. Colin Coughlan

8. Patrick Kirby

9. Adam Murrihy

10. Eddie Stokes

11. Cathal O'Neill

12. Adam English

13. Aidan O'Connor

14. Patrick O'Donovan

15. Liam Lynch

Subs:

Patrick Reale for Eddie Stokes (15th minute)

Cian Casey for Adam Murrihy (45th minute)

Darragh Casey for Liam Lynch (51st minute)