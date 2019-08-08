Kilkenny's Bill Sheehan a doubt for All-Ireland hurling final

Bill Sheehan played his part in the shock victory over Limerick

Brian Cody has confirmed Bill Sheehan is an injury doubt ahead of the All-Ireland hurling final.

The Dicksboro man sustained a hamstring injury in training, and is the only doubt ahead of the decider against Tipperary.

"Bill did tweak his hamstring the other night so we'll have to wait and see how he is," said manager Brian Cody.

"Other than that we're hopeful. Again, we have another bit of a training session to go through so anything can happen. It was in training it happened Bill.

"You'd be hoping you'd have everyone available, everybody wants an injury-free panel, but it's never as straight-forward as that, probably."

As Cody is preparing for his seventh All-Ireland final against Tipperary, he's expecting another nail-biter.

"I'm sure there have been a fair few games that have been very entertaining I suppose for the people that wanted to look at it with unbiased eyes," he smiled.

"Look, we're where we want to be, they're where they want to be. It'll be fought out on the day and whichever team is best prepared for it on the day will win it."

Sky Sports' GAA coverage continues this weekend with live coverage of both All-Ireland SFC semi-finals.

You can also stay up to date with all the action by following us @SkySportsGAA and get all the latest news, previews and interviews at www.skysports.com/gaa.