Offaly hurler Joe Bergin retires from inter-county action

Joe Bergin has brought an end to 13 years as an inter-county hurler

Offaly GAA have confirmed that Joe Bergin has retired from inter-county hurling.

The Seir Kieran man has been a starring forward for the Faithful County in what was a difficult decade for the Leinster side.

Since making his debut in 2006, he made 50 championship appearances and featured 74 times in the National League.

Remarkably, in his 13-year stint at the top, he never missed a championship game for Offaly.

Offaly GAA wishes to thank Joe Bergin for his outstanding service to the Faithful County, following his decision to retire from inter-county hurlinghttps://t.co/QHALLwHInd pic.twitter.com/OALHLv1GGU — Official Offaly GAA (@Offaly_GAA) January 15, 2020

"I thoroughly enjoyed my time with Offaly and I will look back on it very fondly. I got to play with and against some of the best players to play the game and made lifelong friends out of it," he said.

"It's not a decision that I have taken lightly but the time has come to step aside.

"I would like to wish Michael Fennelly and the panel the very best of luck going forward and I look forward to watching them get back to the top tier again."

Bergin led the line for his county through thick and thin

Fennelly will have to plan without the forward ahead of the league campaign, as Offaly look to build on their Kehoe Cup title and win promotion back to Division 1.