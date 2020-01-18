TJ Reid says Michael Fennelly would still be hurling for Kilkenny were it not for injuries

Michael Fennelly is still a driving force for his club team, after retiring from intercounty hurling in 2017

Most senior intercounty managers are fully focused on the upcoming National League. However, for Offaly hurling boss Michael Fennelly, much of his attentions are on Sunday afternoon when he'll bid to captain Ballyhale Shamrocks to back-to-back AIB All-Ireland club titles.

As evidenced by his on-field performances, the 34-year-old still has much to offer in a playing capacity.

Teammate TJ Reid feels that were it not for injury, Fennelly would still be lining out for the Cats, rather than managing the Faithful County.

"He's a powerhouse centre-back," said Reid of the 2011 Hurler of the Year. "His physicality, rawness, experience, he's able to position himself in the centre. He's just savage.

"If he hadn't the injuries that he had, he'd still be centre-back for Kilkenny at 34 years of age.

"Unfortunately those injuries forced him to retire. So [he's] a massive loss to Kilkenny, and whenever he does retire from Ballyhale, there'll be a massive hole to fill there at centre-back."

Fennelly led Offaly to the Kehoe Cup title, as he prepares for the coming 2020 season

The 2019 All-Star isn't surprised to see his teammate switch to the sideline and take charge of an intercounty team.

"He has the experience and knowledge, obviously his work allows him to fulfil those areas and those duties, and he has an understanding wife which is most important as well," he laughed.

"But yeah, you sensed that over the last number of years. Speaking to him, and the approach he brings to training, you'll sense that he was going in that direction.

"We had to train on Sunday morning, earlier at 10 o clock, because Michael had to go [to the Kehoe Cup final]. He had to run off. We had a warm-down and a talk after training and what not, but unfortunately Mick had to get a shower and travel up to Offaly.

"We'll be finished on Sunday, and he could have five or six months of full dedication to Offaly then."

Showdown

Sunday's meeting with Borris-Ileagh brings with it another showdown with Tipperary star Brendan Maher for Reid. The duo have battled in high profile intercounty games over the years, and it's being talked up as a dual which could decide the destination of the Tommy Moore Cup.

The duo most recently met in last August's All-Ireland final

Reid appeared unconcerned, when asked about the potential match-up.

"I'm the forward, and he's marking me. I'd never focus on my opponent," he said.

"The defender is marking me, so my preparation is on myself and getting myself right. I'd never dwell on my opposition because if you're focusing on who you're marking, you're not focusing on yourself, you're focusing on him. So I go out fully prepared winning my area of the field.

"It's different if you're a back - your job is to stop somebody."