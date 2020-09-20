Cuala 2-20 Ballyboden 1-18: Dalkey side stage comeback to defend Dublin title

Moran celebrates his first-half goal

Cuala staged a second-half comeback to retain their Dublin Senior Hurling Championship title, beating Ballyboden St Enda's 2-20 to 1-18 in an enthralling contest.

Seán Moran scored 2-3 for the reigning champs to overcome a six-point deficit in what was a clinical shooting display from the entire team who amassed just two wides over the 60 minutes,

The two southside clubs have dominated the small-ball scene in the capital in recent times, sharing 11 of the last 13 titles between them.

Such has been their prominence, it is difficult to believe that Sunday was the first time the two sides had ever met in the decider.

The Firhouse Road outfit had won the last seven finals in which they competed, Cuala had triumphed in their last four. Something had to give.

It was Ballyboden who started the brighter, with Paul Ryan pointing from placed balls and play to help his side into a three-point lead. However, that was soon cancelled out as county star Moran, playing in the full forward line, scored a spectacular goal to make it 1-3 to 0-6.

However, the Boden pressure continued as they re-established their ascendancy. And when Aidan Mellett marauded in from the left wing on the 24th minute, he was fouled for a penalty. Although Ryan's shot was excellently saved by Seán Brennan, Conal Keaney was the first to react to the scraps, and bundled it home to put his side six points ahead.

Late points from Con O'Callaghan and Mark Schutte reduced the deficit for the 2017 and 2018 All-Ireland champs, with Boden leading 1-13 to 1-9 at the break.

Shane Durkin of Ballyboden St Enda's in action against Con O'Callaghan of Cuala

A string of David Treacy points got the Dalkey side off to a bright start in the second half, and a Moran score reduced the deficit to just one at the second-half water-break, 1-16 to 1-15.

The comeback was soon complete, with Moran smashing a penalty into the net. The foul was drawn by Con O'Callaghan, whose bursting run forced the Boden defence to pull at his jersey.

Both teams were then reduced to 14 men, with Keaney and Colum Sheanon both being shown second yellows.

And the increased space suited Cuala better, as further points from Treacy sealed the five-point victory.

Cuala: Sean Brennan; Michael Conroy, Cian O'Callaghan, Oisin Gough; Darragh O'Connell, John Sheanon, Jake Malone (0-1); Niall Carty (0-1), Sean Treacy; David Treacy (0-11 - 0-7 frees, 0-1 65), Colm Cronin, Diarmuid O'Floinn; Con O'Callaghan (0-1), Mark Schutte (0-1), Seán Moran (2-3 - 1-0 penalty, 0-1 free). Subs: Colum Sheanon for Niall Carty (27th minute), Simon Timlin for Michael Conroy (36th minute), Nicky Kenny (0-1) for Diarmuid O'Floinn (45th minute), Liam Murphy for Colm Cronin (62nd minute).

Ballyboden: Finn McGarry; Stephen O'Connor, Luke Corcoran, James Madden; Shane Durkin, David O'Connor, Simon Lambert; Sean McDermott, Niall McMorrow; Niall Ryan (0-4), Paul Doherty (0-1), Conor Dooley (0-2); Paul Ryan (0-8 - 0-3 frees, 0-1 65), Conal Keaney (1-1), Aidan Mellett (0-2). Subs: David Curtin for Simon Lambert (48th minute), Pearse Christie for Sean McDonnell (48th minute), Paddy Dunleavy for Stephen O'Connor (52nd minute), Luke McDwyer for Aidan Mellett (56th minute), Conor McCormack for Paul Doherty (60th minute)

Tipperary SHC

A late, late extra-time goal from Bryan McLoughney sealed Kiladangan's first Dan Breen Cup as they edged an epic contest, 1-28 to 3-20. The green flag came seconds after John McGrath's converted 65 appeared to have tipped the balance in Loughmore-Castleiney's favour, but there was to be a late twist as McLoughney's fierce shot beat David Kennedy to rattle the net.

Kiladangan celebrate their first ever county title

Galway SHC

Turloughmore are through to their first Galway decider since 1980 after a 2-17 to 1-17 win over Loughrea.

Meanwhile, the other semi-final between Cappataggle and St Thomas' was postponed due to a positive coronavirus case in the latter's squad.