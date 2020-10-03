Tipperary and Limerick are ahead of pack in Munster, says Ollie Canning

While the Munster Championship has thrived under the round-robin format over the past two years, the truncated season sees it revert to a knockout competition.

The stakes are high, with Clare taking on Limerick in the first round for a semi-final spot against Tipperary, while Cork and Waterford face off on the other side of the draw.

"It's a long road to go to win a Munster final," said Ollie Canning, speaking on Inside The Game.

"The question is, with the season coming so quickly...it's going to take a lot of energy out of teams, and very little recovery times. Most times, it's just a week or six days' turnaround.

"Cork and Waterford...maybe Tipp and Limerick are ahead of them as regards where they stand in the pecking order in Munster. But that Munster Championship on paper looks very exciting. I think as the club season starts to finish up with county finals getting finished, everybody is looking forward to the Munster Championship."

'Limerick beat us emphatically last year. We didn't turn up'

Ex-Clare star Jamesie O'Connor feels his former side will need to produce their very best form if they are to challenge the Treaty.

"The county finals are out of the way now. Brian Lohan will have full access to the players. It's full steam ahead to Limerick on the 25th," said the two-time All-Ireland winner.

"Limerick beat us emphatically last year. We didn't turn up.

Limerick hammered Clare 1-28 to 0-13 in last year's championship

"A new manager brings a certain impetus and a change. The early part of the year had gone very positive for Clare. The league campaign had gone very, very well. And that game with Limerick interestingly doubles up as the National League final, so there's an added prize to play for.

"But you'd hope from a Clare perspective that the team will give a performance. On form, with the talent that John Kiely has at his disposal, Limerick along with Tipp are everyone's favourites, not just for Munster but for the All-Ireland. They're likely to be there at the business end.

"So it's a big challenge for Clare and Brian Lohan. But it's a local derby, so if Clare can bring everything they can and get a performance out of themselves, then Limerick will certainly know they've been in a game.

"That said, it's a poisoned chalice. You expend a lot of energy, a lot of nervous energy. We expect it to be blood and thunder stuff, and then you have the prize of Tipp in the semi-final a short time later.

"All geared up for a very, very competitive Munster Championship. Clare and Limerick is a very nice one to kick it off."

Earlier this year the signs were bright for Brian Lohan, who led Clare into his first championship campaign as manager

The Tipperary view

The winner of that meeting will be up against the Premier, and while they are at an advantage that they have a bye into the semi-finals, Noel McGrath noted they will be coming into the game cold.

"You can look at it both ways. Afterwards they'll say it's an advantage, or if you lose it's a disadvantage. I think it's just every day you go out you need to be prepared to go. That's the reason the draws are there, that's the way it works," said the Loughmore-Castleiney club man.

"Whether it's Limerick or Clare, we'll prepare as best we can for that day. Hopefully we'll give a good account of ourselves. As the lads said there, it's going to be different. It's the different time of the year.

"But it's the same for every team.

"Recovery time will be short. So it's about getting the bodies right. Lads will be recovering for a day or two after the game. But you have to get yourself right physically and mentally the following week."

