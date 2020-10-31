Cork and Waterford, Monaghan and Cavan renew acquaintances: But what makes a great GAA rivalry?

Waterford and Cork renew acquaintances on Saturday afternoon

What makes a great GAA rivalry? No one factor, arguably.

The geographical boundaries for the 32 counties in Ireland may have originally stemmed from administrative divisions among Norman structures. But the majority of those county borders are now largely unremarkable, almost arbitrary in a contemporary context. Indeed, further than postal addresses, voting constituencies and more recently coronavirus restrictions, one's county bears no great material impact.

That is of course, outside of a GAA context. From that point of view, it can hold a great deal of significance. It is an identity.

The good people of Tipperary remind their Kilkenny neighbours that they are entering the 'Home of Hurling' with a giant sign when they cross the border. A light-hearted joke it is not. The clash of the ash is of far greater importance in that part of the world.

Such rivalries are replicated all around the island; a distinction among neighbours, be they of a football or hurling persuasion.

Of course sport is always likely to stir the blood. And when there are local bragging rights on the line, interests peak from the outside, while intensity can sky-rocket on the field.

In the modern game, players know each other inside-out. Be they tensions born out of past encounters or affinities established in the Sigerson or Fitzgibbon Cups. As they say, familiarity breeds contempt, on the field at least.

But can such a rivalry endure in the absence of supporters? Does the significance of a derby wane when the tens of thousands of fans are locked out of the stadium?

There will be no greater evidence to provide a definitive conclusion than an Ulster football meeting between Monaghan and Cavan, or a Munster hurling classic between Cork and Waterford.

Cavan upset the odds in their last championship meeting with Monaghan

"That's since God was a child, the rivalry [with Cavan] has been very strong and form goes completely out the window," Seamus McEnaney said this week, in a delightful Monaghan colloquialism.

"The rivalry is brilliant. I live a kilometre from the Cavan border, just outside Shercock, and the rivalry is immense for a long, long time."

Waxing lyrical about the Breffni-Farney divide is something Banty will not be doing should they end up on the losing side on Saturday afternoon, however. The Division 1 outfit were stunned in last year's Ulster Championship, as a Mickey Graham masterclass sent Monaghan hurtling for the back door.

But there is no safety net this time around. The truncated season ensures a primal format; do or die. Straight knockout. For the first time since 1995 in this storied rivalry, the loser is facing elimination from the championship.

Your imagination does not need to extend too far to envisage that it will make the win all the sweeter for the victor.

For the players, no safety net makes it all the more raw a contest.

"It's knockout football. In this scenario, every play counts," Peter Canavan wrote this week.

The pressure is on.

3:47 Kieran Donaghy feels playing the 2020 All-Ireland Championships in winter could suit Monaghan and Conor McManus perfectly Kieran Donaghy feels playing the 2020 All-Ireland Championships in winter could suit Monaghan and Conor McManus perfectly

It is not quite last-chance saloon in Thurles, but that will not lower the stakes.

Waterford head to Semple Stadium looking for a first championship win since 2017. A run of eight losses and a draw in their last nine games is a pitiful return; a slide a proud hurling county like the Deise will be gunning to arrest.

And there is no county against whom Waterford would relish breaking that duck more than Cork, the last team they beat in white heat of championship.

In the interim, Waterford's noisy neighbours have cranked it up a few decibels. Last year's 13-point drubbing in Pairc Uí Chaoimh was the widest winning margin they have enjoyed against their easterly adversaries since 1990.

In the hurling hotbed of Imokilly, covering the area wedged between Cork city and Waterford county, the privilege of the bragging rights have enjoyed to their full extent.

But take away the Suir-siders' need for a win. Take away the gong of a Munster final berth on offer for the winner.

Waterford have a point to prove, and there is no side against whom they would relish to deliver that statement more than Cork.

