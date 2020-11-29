Limerick 0-27 Galway 0-24: Treaty topple Tribe to reach final

2:08 Highlights of Limerick's victory Highlights of Limerick's victory

Limerick edged Galway in a hard-fought All-Ireland semi-final, as Tom Morrissey scored three injury-time points to seal a 0-27 to 0-24 victory.

In this incredibly unpredictable year, this Limerick hurling team are one constant. John Kiely's immovable forces have resisted the season of upsets, and the pre-tournament favourites find themselves back in the All-Ireland final.

History weighed heavily on the Munster champions - in the last 13 seasons, just three of the southern province's title winners have reached the All-Ireland final.

But this is no ordinary side. Having won five of the last six major titles on offer, the Munster outfit are gunning for another Liam MacCarthy Cup triumph to underline - as if there were any doubt - that 2018 was no fluke.

Unlike many of Limerick's recent opponents, Galway managed to keep their defensive structure, with Pádraic Mannion sitting in front of the Treaty's inside forward line.

They swarmed the Limerick forwards, with Joe Canning, Brian Concannon and Conor Whelan punishing errors up the other end.

Shooting efficiency was a real issue for the Treaty. They trailed by three after the first quarter, having amassed six wides.

But not for the first time this winter, they used the water break to regroup. While Brian Concannon pointed straight after the restart, Limerick then took control with five successive points.

They looked to kick on, with Gearoid Hegarty and Tom Morrissey growing into the game with eye-catching points. The Treaty half-back line began to dominate the skies, as Galway's puck-out was put under immense pressure.

Canning hit converted three side-lines into points to keep the Tribesmen in touch, as Limerick led 0-15 to 0-13 at the break.

Padraic Mannion of Galway in action against Cian Lynch and Aaron Gillane of Limerick

Galway held their own after the break, but were struggling to win enough ball up front.

The introduction of Peter Casey made an impact, as the Na Piarsaigh man scored two quickfire points against his former club manager's side.

The Treaty rattled off three white flags without reply to take a five-point lead into the water break.

A string of successive Canning frees made it a three-point game with 10 minutes to go, as Éanna Murphy pulled off a stunning save to deny David Reidy.

But all momentum was broken with a lengthy pause, when the Portumna man was forced ashore due to a head injury after colliding with Joseph Cooney.

But it didn't break Galway's rhythm. Evan Niland replaced Canning, and his first act was to fire over a long-range free. Seconds later, Conor Whelan levelled it.

Nine minutes of added time were added on, as a monster-Niland point levelled it at 0-23 apiece in the 75th minute. However, Limerick found a late burst, with Tom Morrissey converting three late scores to secure victory.

Galway were well-placed late on

Scorers

Limerick: Tom Morrissey (0-6 - 0-1 free), Aaron Gillane (0-6 - 0-5 frees), Gearoid Hegarty (0-4), Diarmaid Byrnes (0-3 - 0-1 free), Cian Lynch (0-2), Peter Casey (0-2), Seamus Flanagan (0-2), Adrian Breen (0-1), Declan Hannon (0-1)

Galway: Joe Canning (0-12 - 0-8 frees, 0-4 side-lines), Conor Whelan (0-3), Brian Concannon (0-3), Evan Niland (0-2 - 0-1 free), Fintan Burke (0-1 - 0-1 side-line), Joseph Cooney (0-1), Cathal Mannion (0-1), Adrian Tuohy (0-1).

Teams

Limerick

1. Nicky Quaid

2. Sean Finn

3. Dan Morrissey

4. Barry Nash

5. Diarmaid Byrnes

6. Declan Hannon

7. Kyle Hayes

8. Darragh O'Donovan

9. William O'Donoghue

10. Gearoid Hegarty

11. Cian Lynch

12. Tom Morrissey

13. Aaron Gillane

14. Seamus Flanagan

15. Graeme Mulcahy

Subs

Peter Casey for Graeme Mulcahy (40th minute)

David Reidy for Darragh O'Donovan (52nd minute)

Adrian Breen for Seamus Flanagan (62nd minute)

Paddy O'Loughlin for Declan Hannon (74th minute)

Pat Ryan for Aaron Gillane (77th minute)

Galway

1. Éanna Murphy

2. Aidan Harte

3. Daithí Burke

4. Shane Cooney

5. Fintan Burke

6. Gearoid McInerney

7. Joseph Cooney

8. Padraic Mannion

9. Johnny Coen

10. Joe Canning

11. Cathal Mannion

12. David Burke

13, Brian Concannon

14. Conor Cooney

15. Conor Whelan

Subs

Adrian Tuohy for Cathal Mannion (25th minute)

Fintan Burke for David Burke (half-time)

Jason Flynn for Conor Cooney (45th minute)

Seán Linnane for Shane Cooney (52nd minute)

Evan Niland for Joe Canning (69th minute)