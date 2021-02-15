Denise Gaule, Grace Walsh and Shauna Healy nominated for 2020 Camogie Player of the Year

Denise Gaule and Grace Walsh celebrate December's All-Ireland final win over Galway

Kilkenny duo Denise Gaule and Grace Walsh, along with Galway's Shauna Healy have been nominated for the 2020 Camogie Players' Player of the Year award.

This comes after the Nore-siders overcame the Tribeswomen in the decider, with a 1-14 to 1-11 victory at Croke Park.

Gaule, Walsh and Healy have been honoured as the standout players in the Senior Championship. Meanwhile, Down's Niamh Mallon and Sara-Louise Graffin, and Maeve Kelly of Antrim have been nominated for the Intermediate crown.

Ciara Donnelly and Leanne Donnelly (both Armagh) and Róisín O'Keeffe (Cavan) are in the mix for the Junior prize.

Galway's Shauna Healy is also in the mix for the top honour

Senior Player of the Year Shortlist: Denise Gaule (Kilkenny), Grace Walsh (Kilkenny), Shauna Healy (Galway).

Intermediate Player of the Year Shortlist: Maeve Kelly (Antrim), Niamh Mallon (Down), Sara-Louise Graffin (Down).

Junior Player of the Year Shortlist: Ciara Donnelly (Armagh), Leanne Donnelly (Armagh), Róisín O'Keeffe (Cavan).

Voting for the Players' Player of the Year Awards is now underway amongst intercounty players.

The winners of the individual gongs and the All-Stars teams, will be announced at the 17th annual Camogie All-Stars Awards, which will be held as a virtual event on Saturday, March 6.

Due to the shortened nature of the 2020 Championships, there will be no nominees lists released for this year's All-Stars teams, with the winning players announced on the night.

"I am delighted that we will once more recognise some of the best performers in the 2020 Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Championships at this year's All-Stars Awards," said Camogie Association president Kathleen Woods.

"Although we cannot gather in person this year it will still be a great occasion to honour the winning players and mark another fantastic year of intercounty Camogie action.

"In particular, the Players' Player of the Year Awards are unique and prestigious honours for any player as they recognise the esteem in which players are held amongst their peers. This is the sixth year of these awards and the Camogie Association are delighted once again, in collaboration with both the WGPA and Liberty Insurance, to recognise at a national level, the immense contribution of our leading players."