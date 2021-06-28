Fans return in larger numbers as 8,000 allowed to attend Leinster SHC semi-finals in Croke Park

Croke Park will host the biggest trial event to date in Ireland, with up to 8,000 permitted to attend

Up to 8,000 fans will be allowed to attend this Saturday's Leinster Hurling Championship semi-finals at Croke Park - the largest gathering at a sporting event in Ireland since the pandemic began.

Leinster GAA are delighted to announce the Senior Hurling Semi Finals this Saturday will now take place in Croke Park.



8,000 spectators will watch Dublin v Galway (2pm) and Kilkenny v Wexford at (4.30pm)



Ticketing details and relevant information will be confirmed tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/IHeojXWIr3 — Leinster GAA (@gaaleinster) June 28, 2021

Portlaoise was the original venue for the Galway vs Dublin and Kilkenny vs Wexford match-ups in the last four, which will both be shown on Sky Sports Arena, and confirmation came from the Leinster GAA on Monday of a switch to the Jones' Road stadium.

It represents the first significant move forward in terms of fans in attendance, as the quartet chase a place in the Leinster final later this month. For now, all inter-county matches can only hold 200 fans other than official test events.

"Leinster GAA are delighted to announce the Senior Hurling Semi Finals this Saturday will now take place in Croke Park," read a Leinster GAA statement on Monday.

"8,000 spectators will watch Dublin v Galway (2pm) and Kilkenny v Wexford at (4.30pm). Ticketing details and relevant information will be confirmed tomorrow."

Dublin and Wexford qualified for the semi-finals with wins over Antrim and Laois respectively.

Later on Saturday evening, Cork and Limerick will face off in front of 2,400 fans in Semple Stadium, Thurles. The Rebels and the Treaty will meet in the third live game on a bumper Saturday bill of hurling on Sky Sports.