David Herity to remain as manager of the Kildare senior hurling team for three more years

David Herity took over from Joe Quaid after the 2018 season

David Herity is set to remain as manager of the Kildare senior hurlers for three more years.

The former Kilkenny goalkeeper has overseen major progress in recent years, helping the Lilywhites to a Christy Ring Cup title in 2020 and a Division 2B crown this year.

While they suffered relegation from the Joe McDonagh Cup in 2021, hurling remains on the rise in the county, with the U20 side defeating Wexford in the Leinster Championship.

Herity celebrates last year's Christy Ring Cup title with Jack Sheridan

"Kildare GAA are delighted to confirm that its management committee will be proposing David Herity as senior hurling manager to September's county board meeting on a three-year term with review after two years," read a statement.

"Since David's arrival three years ago, the senior hurling team has achieved numerous honours including Christy Ring Cup success and promotion to Division 2A.

"Both Kildare GAA and David are looking forward to further maximising the potential of our talented group of players within the county in the coming years."

Herity worked with Dublin club side Cuala in 2020

Kildare suffered narrow losses to Carlow [after extra-time] and Westmeath in the Joe McDonagh Cup this summer, before falling to Meath in the relegation play-off.

Nonetheless, the Kilkenny native will be hoping they can bounce straight back in 2022.