2021 All-Star Camogie nominations: All-Ireland champions Galway lead way with 12 players on shortlist

Dervla Higgins and Aoife Donoghue are among the Galway players included

All-Ireland champions Galway lead the way with 12 players shortlisted for the 2021 All-Star team.

The Tribeswomen claimed the O'Duffy Cup with a 1-15 to 1-12 win over Cork in September's final.

The Westerners are represented on the 36-strong list by Sarah Healy, Shauna Healy, Sarah Dervan, Dervla Higgins, Caitriona Cormican, Siobhan Gardiner, Emma Helebert, Niamh Kilkenny, Aoife Donohue, Siobhán McGrath, Orlaith McGrath and Ailish O'Reilly.

Defeated finals Cork have 10 players nominated, with six counties across four provinces represented. Kilkenny, Tipperary, Waterford and Down stars make up the 36-player shortlist.

Galway captain Sarah Dervan lifts the O'Duffy Cup

Cathal Murray, who guided the maroons to the All-Ireland title, is the recipient of the Manager of the Year award.

The All-Star team along with the Player of the Year gongs will be announced on Friday, November 26.

"It is a wonderful achievement for our players to be recognised for their outstanding performances throughout the 2021 inter county season," said Camogie Association president Hilda Breslin.

"Their skill, dedication and consistency has shone throughout the summer, today they are deservingly being recognised with these nominations. I am delighted that once again we will be able to celebrate in person. I congratulate all our nominees on today's achievements and I look forward with great excitement to the awards ceremony on November 26."

2021 All-Stars Award nominations:

Goalkeepers

Sarah Healy (Galway), Amy Lee (Cork), Aoife Norris (Kilkenny)

Full-back line

Shauna Healy (Galway), Davina Tobin (Kilkenny), Dervla Higgins (Galway), Colette Dormer (Kilkenny), Sarah Dervan (Galway), Libby Coppinger (Cork), Mary Ryan (Tipperary)

Half-back line

Meighan Farrell (Kilkenny), Laura Hayes (Cork), Caitriona Cormican (Galway), Siobhan Gardiner (Galway), Laura Treacy (Cork), Emma Helebert (Galway), Saoirse McCarthy (Cork)

Midfield

Niamh Kilkenny (Galway), Hannah Looney (Cork), Ashling Thompson (Cork), Ereena Fryday (Tipperary), Shona Curran (Waterford)

Half-forward line

Aoife Donohue (Galway), Denise Gaule (Kilkenny), Chloe Sigerson (Cork), Orla O' Dwyer (Tipperary) Katie Nolan (Kilkenny), Mary O' Connell (Kilkenny), Róisín Howard (Tipperary)

Full-forward line

Siobhán McGrath (Galway), Ailish O' Reilly (Galway), Katrina Mackey (Cork), Niamh Mallon (Down), Orlaith McGrath (Galway), Cáit Devane (Tipperary), Amy O' Connor (Cork)