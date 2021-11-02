Cork hurling backroom team shake-up announced as Gary Keegan, Pat Mulcahy and Noel Furlong join Kieran Kingston's set-up

Kingston has made new additions after Ger Cunningham, left, confirmed he will be stepping away

Cork hurling manager Kieran Kingston has shaken up his backroom team ahead of the 2022 season.

Following the departures of Ger Cunningham and Christy O'Connor from the coaching ticket, a number of additions were announced on Monday night.

Noel Furlong, who led the Rebels to the 2021 All-Ireland minor title, and Pat Mulcahy, who won Celtic crosses with Cork in 2004 and 2005, both join the ticket.

Meanwhile, Gary Keegan returns to the set-up as a performance coach. The highly-rated Keegan worked with Kingston during the Tracton man's first term, and also with the Dublin footballers and Irish boxing in the past. He is currently involved with Irish Rugby.

Keegan returns to the Cork set-up

Diarmuid O'Sullivan and Donal O'Grady will continue with their roles.

"The Cork County Executive will be proposing the following senior hurling appointments at [Tuesday] night's County Committee meeting," read a statement.

"All-Ireland winning Cork Minor Hurling Manager, Noel Furlong (Carrigtwohill) and former senior All-Ireland hurling winner Pat Mulcahy (Newtownshandrum) will join Kieran Kingston (manager) and Diarmuid O'Sullivan as selectors/coaches. Donal O'Grady will continue his role in coaching and analysis.

Mulcahy has worked with CIT and his club Newtownshandrum in recent years

"Gary Keegan will join the group as performance coach, a role he has filled previously with Dublin senior footballers and currently, with Irish Rugby.

"Stephen Casey will join as S&C coach, having formerly served with Cork minor and U21 hurling teams, as well as 2020 county senior hurling champions, Blackrock."

Having fallen to Limerick in the All-Ireland final, the Lee-siders will be hoping to build on what was a promising 2021 campaign, with their minor and U20 teams claiming national titles.