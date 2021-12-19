GAA club round-up: Ballyhale Shamrocks storm to Leinster title, Glen defeat Kilcoo AET

Eoin Cody celebrates scoring Ballyhale Shamrocks' first goal

The final weekend of club GAA action in 2021 did not disappoint.

Sunday's club GAA results Leinster SHC final Ballyhale Shamrocks 6-23 Clough-Ballacolla 0-14 Ulster SHC final Slaughtneil 1-14 Ballycran 0-10 Munster SFC semi-finals St Finbarr's 2-14 Éire Óg Ennis 0-12 Austin Stacks 1-15 Newcastle West 0-7 Ulster SFC semi-final Kilcoo 1-11 Glen 0-11 (AET)

Ballyhale Shamrocks sealed a record 11th Leinster Senior Club Championship crown with a dominant 6-23 to 0-14 victory over Laois outfit Clough-Ballacolla.

The 2019 and 2020 All-Ireland champions ran riot at Croke Park to prevail by 27 points.

Leading 3-11 to 0-10 at half-time, the Kilkenny representatives pushed on after the break. Colin Fennelly (2-1), Eoin Cody (1-6), Adrian Mullen (1-1), Brian Cody (1-1) and Eoin Reid (1-1) all found the net for James O'Connor's charges, and they sealed their progress to the All-Ireland semi-final.

Ballyhale players celebrate with the cup

Slaughtneil secured their fourth Ulster title since 2016 with a 1-14 to 0-10 victory over Ballycran of Down.

The Derry kingpins, who will face the Munster champions in the All-Ireland semi-final, backed up last week's victory over Dunloy to seal the triumph.

Shea Cassidy of Slaughtneil catches the ball over Sean Ennis of Ballycran

Ulster SFC semi-final

2020 All-Ireland finalists Kilcoo remain on course to defend their Ulster title, after a 1-11 to 0-11 victory over Glen after extra-time.

It finished 0-8 apiece between the Down and Derry champions after 60 minutes, but a Jerome Johnston goal in extra-time helped Mickey Moran's charges over the line, 1-11 to 0-11.

Kilcoo will meet Derrygonnelly in the provincial decider.

Jerome Johnston of Kilcoo in action against Eunan Mulholland of Glen

Munster SFC semi-finals

It will be a first Cork-Kerry Munster final since 2017, after St Finbarr's and Austin Stacks came through their respective tests.

Conor McCrickard inspired St Finbarr's to the win

'The Barrs' defeated Eire Og, Ennis, thanks to two first-half goals from Conor McCrickard. Following their county final win over Clonakilty, the Togher club secured their return to a provincial decider for the first time since 1986.

They will be up against Austin Stacks. The recently-crowned Kerry champions had too much for Newcastle West, running out 1-15 to 0-8 winners, with Brendan O'Sullivan finding the net.