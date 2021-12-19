GAA club round-up: Ballyhale Shamrocks storm to Leinster title, Glen defeat Kilcoo AET
A round-up of Sunday's club GAA action; in hurling, Ballyhale Shamrocks and Slaughtneil claimed the Leinster and Ulster titles respectively, while Kilcoo, St Finbarr's and Austin Stacks all progressed to provincial finals
Last Updated: 19/12/21 6:25pm
The final weekend of club GAA action in 2021 did not disappoint.
Sunday's club GAA results
|Leinster SHC final
|Ballyhale Shamrocks 6-23 Clough-Ballacolla 0-14
|Ulster SHC final
|Slaughtneil 1-14 Ballycran 0-10
|Munster SFC semi-finals
|St Finbarr's 2-14 Éire Óg Ennis 0-12
|Austin Stacks 1-15 Newcastle West 0-7
|Ulster SFC semi-final
|Kilcoo 1-11 Glen 0-11 (AET)
Ballyhale Shamrocks sealed a record 11th Leinster Senior Club Championship crown with a dominant 6-23 to 0-14 victory over Laois outfit Clough-Ballacolla.
The 2019 and 2020 All-Ireland champions ran riot at Croke Park to prevail by 27 points.
Leading 3-11 to 0-10 at half-time, the Kilkenny representatives pushed on after the break. Colin Fennelly (2-1), Eoin Cody (1-6), Adrian Mullen (1-1), Brian Cody (1-1) and Eoin Reid (1-1) all found the net for James O'Connor's charges, and they sealed their progress to the All-Ireland semi-final.
Slaughtneil secured their fourth Ulster title since 2016 with a 1-14 to 0-10 victory over Ballycran of Down.
The Derry kingpins, who will face the Munster champions in the All-Ireland semi-final, backed up last week's victory over Dunloy to seal the triumph.
Ulster SFC semi-final
2020 All-Ireland finalists Kilcoo remain on course to defend their Ulster title, after a 1-11 to 0-11 victory over Glen after extra-time.
It finished 0-8 apiece between the Down and Derry champions after 60 minutes, but a Jerome Johnston goal in extra-time helped Mickey Moran's charges over the line, 1-11 to 0-11.
Kilcoo will meet Derrygonnelly in the provincial decider.
Munster SFC semi-finals
It will be a first Cork-Kerry Munster final since 2017, after St Finbarr's and Austin Stacks came through their respective tests.
'The Barrs' defeated Eire Og, Ennis, thanks to two first-half goals from Conor McCrickard. Following their county final win over Clonakilty, the Togher club secured their return to a provincial decider for the first time since 1986.
They will be up against Austin Stacks. The recently-crowned Kerry champions had too much for Newcastle West, running out 1-15 to 0-8 winners, with Brendan O'Sullivan finding the net.