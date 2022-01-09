Club GAA: Ballygunner crush Kilmallock, Padraig Pearses edge Knockmore, Kilmacud Crokes see off Naas

Billy O'Keeffe of Ballygunner celebrates after scoring his side's third goal

There were three senior provincial finals down for decision this weekend.

Munster SHC final: Ballygunner 3-20 Kilmallock 1-12

The Waterford city club are Munster champions for the third time in their history, after a comprehensive victory over Kilmallock at Pairc Uí Chaoimh.

County stars Pauric Mahony (0-7) and Dessie Hutchinson (1-5) led the rout, as they built on an early lead to storm to the provincial crown.

The Limerick champions were out-matched all over the field, and a late goal from Conor Hanley failed to put any gloss on the scoreboard.

Ballygunner will face Slaughtneil in the All-Ireland semi-final in two weeks at Parnell Park, with the winners facing Ballyhale Shamrocks or St Thomas' in the decider.

Philip Mahony, left, Barry Coughlan lift the cup

Connacht SFC final: Padraig Pearses 1-13 Knockmore 1-11

Padraig Pearses became the first Roscommon side to win the Connacht Club Championship since 2012, with a narrow victory over Knockmore.

Pearses were more clinical than their Mayo opponents in Ballina. Paul Carey kicked 0-8 and Hubert Darcy registered 1-1 to help the club to their first provincial success.

They are through to the All-Ireland semi-final, where they will meet Kilmacud Crokes. The Ulster and Munster champions will face off on the other side of the draw.

Emmett Kelly of Padraig Pearses celebrates scoring a point

Leinster SFC final: Kilmacud Crokes 0-14 Naas 0-7

A second-half surge saw Kilmacud Crokes become Leinster champions for the fifth time in their history, as the Stillorgan outfit outclassed Naas at Croke Park.

The Dublin champions, who were without talisman Paul Mannion, stretched clear after the break and stopped the Kildare side from scoring in the second half to run out seven-point winners.

It was a tight affair in the opening stanza, with Naas spurning several opportunities in the absence of county marksman Darragh Kirwan, as they trailed 0-8 to 0-7 at the interval.

Craig Dias and Rory O'Carroll backboned an impressive Crokes display, as Tom Fox (0-5) and Dara Mullin (0-3) shot the Dublin side into the All-Ireland semi-final.

Kilmacud Crokes captain Shane Cunningham celebrates with supporters

However, Robbie Brennan's side have suffered a setback ahead of their showdown with Knockmore, with Mannion likely ruled out for the remainder of the campaign.