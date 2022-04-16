Wexford 1-19 Galway 1-19: Lee Chin scores last four points of contest to earn stunning draw

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the contest Highlights of the contest

Lee Chin produced a heroic cameo off the bench to stun Galway.

The Model County captain scored five points in total, and the last four of the contest, as Wexford earned a draw despite trailing for the majority of the contest.

Henry Shefflin's Galway side looked in cruise control for the bulk of the contest after an early Brian Concannon goal, but were reeled in late on as both sides left Chadwicks Wexford Park with a point apiece.

Henry Shefflin took charge of Galway in the championship for the first time

Galway operated at a higher intensity right from the off. And they found a significant breakthrough in the sixth minute. Conor Cooney made a storming run through the Wexford defence, before feeding Concannon who beat Mark Fanning in the Wexford goal.

They remained in the ascendancy, but were unable to truly punish their hosts as they hit seven wides in the opening 15 minutes.

They could have raised further green flags, with Conor Whelan and Concannon both flashing efforts over the bar.

They were well and truly in control, but the Model County had a chance to get back into the contest late in the first half, when Conor McDonald was fouled for a penalty. However, Mark Fanning's effort flew over the bar.

A Conor Cooney free helped Galway to a 1-11 to 0-8 half-time lead.

Brian Concannon scores Galway's goal

Wexford were unable to lodge a significant reply for much of the second half, as a string of wides from placed balls hurt their chances.

Conor Cooney kept the scoreboard ticking over, as the visitors preserved their six-point lead.

However, Wexford finally managed to breathe life into the contest in the 63rd minute. Conor McDonald bundled the sliotar into the net from a tight angle through a forest of bodies, making it a three-point game.

Tom Monaghan's fourth point of the contest in reply gave Galway a four-point lead, but from there Wexford substitute Lee Chin made his presence felt.

The Faythe Harriers man scored the last four points of the contest to seal the draw.

Evan Niland of Galway in action against Diarmuid O'Keeffe of Wexford

The round-robin system is back with a bang. Wexford host Dublin next Saturday, live on Sky Sports, as Galway prepare for the visit of Westmeath.

Wexford: Mark Fanning (0-1, 0-1p); Simon Donohue (0-1), Liam Ryan, Matthew O'Hanlon; Paudie Foley, Damien Reck, Connal Flood (0-1); Kevin Foley, Diarmuid O'Keeffe; Liam Óg McGovern, Oisín Foley (0-2), Charlie McGuckin; Rory O'Connor (0-6, 0-5f), Conor McDonald (1-1), Mikie Dwyer.

Subs: Cathal Dunbar (0-1) for Mikie Dwyer (45), Lee Chin (0-5, 0-4f) for Oisin Foley (48), Jack O'Connor for Charlie McGuckin (53), Oisin Pepper for Kevin Foley (66).

Galway: Éanna Murphy; Jack Grealish, Daithí Burke, Darren Morrissey (0-1); Padraic Mannion, Gearoid McInerney, Fintan Burke; Joseph Cooney (0-2), Tom Monaghan (0-4); Evan Niland, Conor Cooney (0-7, 0-4f, 0-2 '65), Cianan Fahy; Conor Whelan (0-3), Brian Concannon (1-1), Cathal Mannion (0-1).

Subs: Gavin Lee for Evan Niland (54), David Burke for Conor Whelan (59), Kevin Cooney for Cianan Fahy (67), Jack Hastings for Brian Concannon (73), Johnny Coen for Fintan Burke (76).