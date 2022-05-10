Limerick will go all out to win in Clare | Cork still dangerous opponents for Waterford: Jamesie O'Connor column

Will John Kiely go all out to win in Ennis?

Limerick were not at full throttle against Tipperary on Sunday.

The Premier's season was on the line, and there was always going to be a bounce-back following their defeat to Clare.

The Tipp players and management deserve credit for really putting it up to the Treaty.

But a sign of a good team is finding a way to win despite not playing well. That's exactly what John Kiely's side managed to do. They made some uncharacteristic errors and hit poor wides. Tipp were right there beside them after 65 minutes, and yet Limerick won by seven in the end.

Cian Lynch was a loss. But others stepped up when needed. Tom Morrissey, Gearoid Hegarty and Aaron Gillane all produced big moments.

Getting game-time into Seamus Flanagan was another positive, and the 2021 All-Star looked lively when introduced, providing a price of magic with his cross-field ball for Conor Boylan's goal.

I really thought they would struggle without Cian Lynch, after he sustained his hamstring injury against Waterford. But the last two games have shown the machine just rolls on. The Patrickswell man is obviously a vital cog in it. But the spare parts slot in.

Yes, Lynch was missed. But they can still win without him.

Kiely said he was not happy with some aspects of his team's performance. But deep down, he has got to be satisfied that they get the job done, even when below par.

In an All-Ireland-winning campaign, there are often games where the team is not fully tuned in. But you need to show that you can still take care of business. Limerick did that on Sunday.

Lynch was in the stands on Sunday, and is ruled out of the remainder of the Munster Championship

Next up is a trip to Ennis, and it will be interesting to see how Kiely approaches it.

The Treaty are already qualified for the All-Ireland series, and are virtually assured of a Munster final spot.

Munster SHC Team P W D L +/- Pts Limerick 3 3 0 0 21 6 Clare 2 2 0 0 10 4 Waterford 2 1 0 1 1 2 Cork 2 0 0 2 -13 0 Tipperary 3 0 0 3 -19 0

But I cannot envisage Kiely putting out a second team or not wanting to win this game.

If his top players are fit and ready to go, why would not he play them?

Cusack Park has been sold out for over a month for this fixture. It's a local rivalry and a huge match. These are the games you want to play in, for the likes of Kyle Hayes and Diarmaid Byrnes.

On top of that, I don't think Kiely will want to give the Banner any psychological boost ahead of a potential Munster final meeting.

Similarly, Clare will want to put it up to the All-Ireland champions. Brian Lohan's side have made it two wins from two. But they still have business to take care of. If they were to lose on Sunday, and Cork were to win in Walsh Park, the Banner would be facing a battle to qualify in the top three spots.

This has the makings of a cracker. They drew earlier in the year when they met in the National League. Clare won the fixture in 2018, and Limerick returned the favour 12 months later.

There is more pressure on Clare than Limerick, and they will give it a right go.

A dangerous game for Waterford

Waterford have had a few weeks off since their defeat in the Gaelic Grounds. Liam Cahill will need to get the energy levels back up, and he will have watched the Cork-Clare game closely.

Make no mistake, this is a dangerous game for the Deise.

Everyone is talking about how the Rebels are in trouble, but they could stay alive in this championship with a big away victory.

This is Cork's season; win or go home.

I'm expecting them to bring a massive challenge this weekend.

It was difficult to fathom how flat they were against the Banner. The two-point margin at the end really flattered them.

But I refuse to believe that they are travelling to Waterford with no chance.

They will have learned a lot from their league final defeat. Cork will surely have analysed that and done whatever needs to be done to correct those problems. If Cork don't come out with all guns blazing, well then there's something seriously wrong on Lee-side.

Waterford will be favourites at home. But I'm not sure whether the small pitch in Walsh Park actually suits their game.

If they are in any way off the mark, Cork can do real damage.

The National League champions cannot sleepwalk into this game. If they lose, they will need to win in Ennis on the final day, and even then that might not be enough.

Waterford will need to be ready. If they are, you would imagine they will have just enough.

If they sew those seeds of doubt in Cork, and put their visitors on the back foot, I expect them to win. But that result is by no means a foregone conclusion. I really think Liam Cahill will be high alert this weekend, making sure there's no complacency in Waterford.

