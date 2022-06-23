Limerick's Cian Lynch, Peter Casey and Barry Murphy on course to return from injury for All-Ireland semi-final against Galway

Cian Lynch sustained a hamstring injury during the Munster SHC win over Waterford

John Kiely's hand is set to be strengthened for Sunday week's All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship semi-final meeting with Galway.

The Treaty claimed the Munster title without the services of Peter Casey and Barry Murphy, while Cian Lynch also missed much of the provincial campaign due to a hamstring injury.

However, the three players could be in line to feature against the Tribesmen.

"We're in a really good place. We came out of the Munster final without any major difficulties," said Kiely (quotes via Sporting LK).

"The headline ones are the lads coming back from the long-term injuries. Peter and Barry have done fantastically well and have resumed full training in recent weeks. They're basically available for selection. They've fully completed their recovery."

It could be Na Piarsaigh club man Casey's first appearance for the county since last year's All-Ireland final.

Peter Casey scored five first-half points in the 2021 All-Ireland final, before suffering an ACL injury

Meanwhile, the reigning Hurler of the Year is also on track.

"Cian is making fantastic progress as well through his rehab," Kiely continued. "He hasn't had any setback throughout the process.

"Cian is re-engaging with the training at the moment. The week-to-10 days are going to be key to him in terms of his involvement on the day.

"In terms of where we want him to be right now, he's exactly there."

