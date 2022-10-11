Roy Keane: All-Ireland hurling final is best sporting occasion | Jimmy Barry-Murphy 'a brilliant sportsman'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Keane answers questions about his favourite sporting event and the best sportspeople he has seen Keane answers questions about his favourite sporting event and the best sportspeople he has seen

Roy Keane has named the All-Ireland hurling final as his favourite sporting occasion.

In a Q&A during Monday Night Football, Keane and fellow Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher were quizzed about their interests in other sports.

Keane, a keen fan of American football, was asked if the Super Bowl was his favourite sporting event he has attended.

"The Super Bowl in America is fantastic," he answered. "Or any American football game.

"But sporting occasion? I do have to say a hurling All-Ireland final in Ireland is really hard to beat.

"A great day out, especially if Cork are playing obviously, my hometown."

Cork have not won an All-Ireland hurling title since 2005, their longest drought. Since then, they reached three finals, most recently in 2021.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Cork were defeated by Limerick in the 2021 decider Cork were defeated by Limerick in the 2021 decider

Keane: JBM, 'a brilliant sportsman'

The duo were also asked about their favourite sportspeople.

Given Keane's affection for the Rebels, he was keen to include a Cork GAA great, Jimmy Barry-Murphy.

An All-Star in both codes, as well as an All-Ireland winner in hurling and football with both club and county, 'JBM' is regarded as one of the county's greatest sporting sons alongside Keane.

"I would go with Muhammad Ali, I just love watching his old fights, his interviews," Keane began. "Obviously the influence he had on people, a superstar all over the world. Amazing.

"Growing up in Ireland, the GAA was a big part of my life, hurling. Watching Jimmy Barry-Murphy playing for Cork, brilliant sportsman.

Jimmy Barry-Murphy helped the Lee-siders to five All-Ireland SHC crowns, and alsp won the Sam Maguire Cup in 1973

"And again as a young person growing up in Ireland, watching Barry McGuigan on the television fighting. I just remember Barry, we'd all be glued to it," he added, while giving a special mention to snooker player Dennis Taylor.