Ciaran McDonald's influence on Mayo is invaluable, says Cillian O'Connor

James Horan brought Ciaran McDonald into the Mayo backroom team at the start of the 2020 season

In recent weeks, clips have emerged of Mayo selector Ciarán McDonald kicking around balls during the team's warm-ups.

There is no doubt: the Crossmolina man still has it.

"I think Ciaran waits until he sees the cameras and then takes out the left peg," laughs Cillian O'Connor.

The 2004 All-Star retains cult-hero status among Mayo supporters, and is still rocking his iconic Predator boots on the sideline.

For the current players, many of whom idolised McDonald growing up, his addition to the backroom team has been a major boost this year.

"He's been brilliant around the place," explained O'Connor.

"His enthusiasm for the game is infectious. He just loves kicking a ball around. Getting that joy back into the season where you're just loving going out - probably after that period where you didn't know if we'd have a season - he's really added to that [feeling of] 'Let's just enjoy it. Let's just try these passes, these shots. If they don't work out, so what? Get the next one do it again'.

"He's really encouraging players to express themselves and go after chances, 'Forget about the consequences. If it doesn't work, so what? Go again'.

"From a tactical point of view, he's another forward voice around the place. He wants us to be progressive in kicking the ball. He's just reminded us about aspects of the game that we love doing.

"You get these little conversations before training or after training with him. He's got such a bank of experience. It's invaluable."

McDonald was one of the most iconic footballers in Ireland during the 2000s

McDonald was one of O'Connor's heroes growing up.

"We would have seen him playing really well in the All-Ireland series over the years, and in Connacht Championship games in Castlebar," he continued. "And then the club seasons he had as well, for Crossmolina where my mother is from. We would have travelled up to watch those club All-Ireland finals against Nemo.

"They were exhibitions of somebody who is just in their prime and playing with freedom. So I loved watching that."

McDonald's playing style is rubbing off on the Mayo forwards, and his fashion sense could soon follow.

"[We'll be lining out with] Predators and corn-rows," O'Connor quipped.

McDonald never quite made it over the line during his own playing career, but will be hoping to guide the county to the promised land on Saturday evening.

